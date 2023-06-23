Naujienų srautas

News2023.06.23 12:23

Lithuanian PM nominates Jakštas for education minister

LRT.lt
BNS, LRT.lt 2023.06.23 12:23
Gintautas Jakštas
Gintautas Jakštas / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on Friday presented Gintautas Jakštas as a candidate for the education minister during her meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

Jakštas, 33, currently serves as deputy minister of education, science and sport.

“In view of the changes and reforms initiated in this and previous terms of office, the implementation of which requires the minister to be able to take up his duties fully without delay, a member of the existing political team of the ministry is being nominated,” the Government’s Office said in a statement.

Jakštas’ nomination is subject to the approval of President Nausėda.

Lithuania’s Education Minister Jurgita Šiugždinienė resigned last month following public doubts about the transparency of the use of payouts she received while serving as a Kaunas councillor.

Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska is acting as education minister until a new minister is appointed.

