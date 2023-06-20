Naujienų srautas

Žalgiris Vilnius
News

Vilnius club asks UEFA to reschedule match due to NATO summit

General José Nunes da Fonseca of Portugal
News

Portugal may contribute to rotational air defence of Baltic states, says defence chief in Vilnius

NATO and Lithuanian flags
News

Vilnius NATO summit will be historic ‘for achievements or missed opportunities’ – Lithuanian FM

LGBT flag
News

Estonia becomes the first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage

Irish President Michael D. Higgins
News

Let’s not be like Lithuania and Latvia, says Irish president urging to stay out of NATO

President Gitanas Nausėda delivering his annual state of the nation address at the parliament
News

Lithuanian president delivers annual state of the nation address

Trolleybus in Vilnius (associative image)
News

Power outage halted trolleybus traffic in central Vilnius

Ingrida Šimonytė
News

Lithuanian economy not in recession, just in ‘short-term dip’ – prime minister

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky
News

Ukraine won’t be invited to join NATO at Vilnius summit, says Stoltenberg

Lithuanian customs (associative image)
News

Lithuania’s Customs intercepts more than €27,000 smuggled from Belarus

IFV Vilkas
News

IFV repair workshop completed in Lithuania’s Rukla

Lithuania-Belarus border
News

Lithuania expects to set up 100 km of patrol trail along Belarus border this year

Israel flag (associative image)
News

Brūzga appointed Lithuania’s ambassador to Israel

Kyiv, Ukraine (associative image)
News

Lithuanian architects pool EU counterparts to preserve cultural heritage in Ukraine

Linas Pernavas
News

Pernavas takes up office as Lithuania’s anti-corruption chief

Russia in Olympic Games
News

Should Lithuanian athletes refuse to compete with Russians? Opinions are split

News2023.06.20 18:02

Vilnius club asks UEFA to reschedule match due to NATO summit

BNS 2023.06.20 18:02
Žalgiris Vilnius
Žalgiris Vilnius / Ž. Gedvila / BNS

Lithuania’s football club Vilnius Žalgiris has asked UEFA to change the date of its Champions League qualifier against North Macedonia’s FC Struga, scheduled for July 11-12. Vilnius is hosting a NATO summit on these days, resulting in numerous restrictions.

Žalgiris has already “asked for a venue switch due to the event taking place on those dates”, the Lithuanian club said.

Žalgiris is scheduled to play in Struga on July 18-19 and it proposed to play the first match in North Macedonia on July 11-12 and then play in Vilnius.

The club’s spokesman Vaidotas Januška says the response is expected on Tuesday night.

In his words, the club expects the dates to be rescheduled. Otherwise, FC Struga will face travel difficulties.

“It is our business to have a stadium and to host them there. I think we could do that, but we hope it won’t be necessary,” Januška said, adding that the club had received a recommendation from the Foreign Ministry not to play on July 11-12.

The visiting team is responsible for the accommodation and flights, he said.

Meanwhile, Eglė Lizaitytė, executive director of the Lithuanian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told BNS that all business-class hotels in central Vilnius would be 100-percent booked during the week of the NATO summit.

Moreover, in line with the NATO security requirements, all commercial flights will be banned in a 30-km radius around the summit venue on July 11-12.

Parts of central Vilnius will only be accessible on foot and traffic restrictions will be in place.

