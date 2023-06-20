Vilnius club asks UEFA to reschedule match due to NATO summit

Lithuania’s football club Vilnius Žalgiris has asked UEFA to change the date of its Champions League qualifier against North Macedonia’s FC Struga, scheduled for July 11-12. Vilnius is hosting a NATO summit on these days, resulting in numerous restrictions.

Žalgiris has already “asked for a venue switch due to the event taking place on those dates”, the Lithuanian club said.

Žalgiris is scheduled to play in Struga on July 18-19 and it proposed to play the first match in North Macedonia on July 11-12 and then play in Vilnius.

The club’s spokesman Vaidotas Januška says the response is expected on Tuesday night.

In his words, the club expects the dates to be rescheduled. Otherwise, FC Struga will face travel difficulties.

“It is our business to have a stadium and to host them there. I think we could do that, but we hope it won’t be necessary,” Januška said, adding that the club had received a recommendation from the Foreign Ministry not to play on July 11-12.

The visiting team is responsible for the accommodation and flights, he said.

Meanwhile, Eglė Lizaitytė, executive director of the Lithuanian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told BNS that all business-class hotels in central Vilnius would be 100-percent booked during the week of the NATO summit.

Moreover, in line with the NATO security requirements, all commercial flights will be banned in a 30-km radius around the summit venue on July 11-12.

Parts of central Vilnius will only be accessible on foot and traffic restrictions will be in place.