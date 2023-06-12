Naujienų srautas

News2023.06.12 12:51

Only one in five Lithuanians think situation in country is improving – poll

BNS 2023.06.12 12:51
Only one in five people in Lithuania think that things in the country are moving for the better, according to a Baltijos Tyrimai opinion poll published by LRT on Monday. 

The 22-percent figure remains unchanged from a similar poll in April. However, the percentage of those who thought that the situation in the country was getting worse rose to 76 percent, from 68 percent a month ago.

According to the latest poll, the Armed Forces remain the most trusted institution in Lithuania, with 76 percent of respondents having confidence in the military, followed by the police in second place with 71 percent and the Church at number three with 66 percent.

The president's institution was trusted by 66 percent of respondents, the state social insurance fund SoDra by 65 percent, municipalities by 58 percent, and the national media by 50 percent.

The most distrusted institutions were the judiciary with 49 percent, the government with 66 percent and the parliament with 76 percent.

Baltijos Tyrimai conducted in-person interviews with 1,009 respondents between May 12 and 29.

# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

