Vilnius businesses outraged by plans to turn Sports Palace into Jewish memorial

The government is ditching plans to convert the disused brutalist edifice on the Neris River bank into a conference venue and plans to turn it into a Jewish memorial. Local businesses are unhappy about the decision.

The site of the Vilnius Palace of Concerts and Sports – or the Sports Palace for short – is where the town’s oldest Jewish cemetery, dating back to the 15th century, used to be. It was closed in the 1830s and razed to the ground soon after the Second World War.

The Sports Palace opened in 1971, designed by Eduardas Chlomauskas and boasting original engineering solutions for its sweeping roof by Henrikas Karvelis. Instantly iconic, the brutalist building later become a venue for some of the defining moments of Lithuania’s independence movement.

Vilnius Palace of Concerts and Sports / D. Umbrasas/LRT

It was here that the Sąjūdis, the organisation that led the movement, held its founding convention. The Sports Palace hosted concerts of the so-called “singing revolution”. In the wake of the Soviet military’s bloody attempt to crush Lithuania’s independence bid on January 13, 1991, the 14 civilians killed on that night lay in state at the Sports Palace.

It continued to be used for another decade, but the last major event at the Sports Palace was almost two decades ago: a concert of the band Antis, one of the “singing revolutionaries”, in 2004.

Since then, the building has been standing boarded up, covered in graffiti, its immediate surroundings overtaken by wild grass.

The Sports Palace / D. Putinas

Turto Bankas, the state agency that looks after the building, estimates that it costs 5,000 euros a month to maintain it. Keeping it from further deterioration took around 400,000 euros of investment over the last decade.

“What we have done is to board up the windows so that people don’t climb inside or teenagers don’t get hurt, we have fixed the roof so that water doesn’t leak in,” says Mindaugas Sinkevičius, head of Turto Bankas. “What’s left to do is to fix up the electrical wiring and the fire protection system.”

Despite being unused, the Sports Palace remains a listed piece of architectural heritage, protected from demolition. For decades, the government has been harbouring plans to repurpose it as a big conference venue.

The Sports Palace / D. Umbrasas/LRT

However, these plans were opposed by the Jewish community, which saw it as disrespectful.

“There is a Jewish cemetery on that site, with graves around and under the building. And the ideas were for a completely secular use. It used to be the Sports Palace. Now they were thinking about a conference centre. There was always friction about that, but now there is no friction,” says Andrew Baker, director of the American Jewish Committee.

The tensions were relieved by the current government’s decision to preserve the building, but turn it into a memorial space for the city’s Jewish community.

In early April, the government set up a working group to come up with proposals for how to adapt the site for this purpose.

“We are now considering what type of memorial space this building could be and what to do with the area, what’s the best way to pay tribute to those who were buried there –whole generations of people,” says the group’s chairman Arūnas Gelūnas, director of the National Museum of Art and Lithuania’s one-time culture minister.

Concerts and Sports Palace in Vilnius / S. Žiūra

For one, demolishing the building is out of the question, Gelūnas said this week, not least due to its role in Lithuania’s recent history.

However, local businesses working in the tourism and hospitality sector have expressed outrage that the Sports Palace will be a memorial rather than an events venue.

“Businesses have prepared, invested, built infrastructure, developed the necessary accommodation infrastructure around the place,” says Linas Žabaliūnas, chairman of the board of the Business Tourism Association.

The Sports Palace / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“How can we not need that conference centre? It’s in an ideal location, much money has already been spent, the project has been prepared, it’s been coordinated with Jewish communities,” says Evalda Šiškausienė, president of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants. “Can’t there be a more elegant option? Both to commemorate the dead and to have a conference centre, not one for concerts and entertainment?”

Mayor of Vilnius Valdas Benkunskas says that another site will be found for a conference centre in the city. The Sports Palace is ill-suited for that, not least due to the controversy this would attract.

“Its financial or economic prospects would be uncertain, and we would always be reproached that the venue is illicit in the sense that […] we’re violating the principles of a sacred place,” Benkunskas argues.

The working group is expected to present its proposals for the future of the Sports Palace by the end of the year.