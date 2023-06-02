Naujienų srautas

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
News 10 min. ago

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Vilnius City Municipality building
News 22 min. ago

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expense scandal

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
News 2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 16 h ago

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Sports Palace
News 17 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
News 19 h ago

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
News 21 h ago

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

From The Disasters of War by Francisco Goya
News 22 h ago

Goya’s war etchings from Ukraine national museum come on display in Vilnius

Hot air balloons
News 23 h ago

Hot air balloon flights allowed to stay over Lithuanian cities under stricter rules

Alexander Lukashenko
News 1 d ago

Moscow’s grip or window for democracy: what happens in Belarus after Lukashenko?

Cyber security (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania records over 4,000 cyber attacks in 2022

Electricity and gas.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania extends gas compensation, scraps electricity subsidies for households

Quarantine in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s top court rules lockdown restrictions on movement were constitutional

Lithuanian border.
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to reinstate checks on borders with Poland, Latvia for NATO summit

Drink-driving (associative)
News 2 d ago

Car passengers in Lithuania to be fined for drinking alcohol

News2023.06.02 09:49

Lithuania moves to introduce salaries to municipal councillors in wake of expense scandal

B
BNS 2023.06.02 09:49
Vilnius City Municipality building
Vilnius City Municipality building / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian parliament has drafted amendments on paying salaries to local government politicians instead of the existing payments to cover their office expenses, the use of which has recently sparked a scandal in the country.

Under the proposed amendments, council members, who currently do not receive a salary but can claim reimbursements for work-related expenses, would be paid one fifth of the mayor's salary.

“This regulation would remove the existing compensation that has caused a lot of questions, and the new salary would include the payment for office needs and also the pay councillors have received so far for the time spent in meetings,” Audrius Petrošius, a member of the ruling conservative Homeland Union–Lithuanian Christian Democrats, (TS-LKD) said when presenting the bill on Thursday.

Ninety-five MPs gave their initial backing to the proposed amendments, there were no votes against and seven lawmakers abstained. The bill will now go to the parliamentary Committee on State Administration and Local Authorities for further consideration.

Mayors’ salaries depend on the size of their municipality. Mayors receive an average pre-tax pay of around 4,000 euros, so the salary of a municipal councilor would be around 800 euros before tax.

The debate on councillors’ use of public money allocated for office expenses has recently sparked a scandal in Lithuania after it turned out that some local politicians had claimed the maximum possible amounts without providing credible evidence they actually incurred the declared expenses.

Vilnius City Municipality building
Audrius Petrošius
# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
11 min. ago

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
16 h ago

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Sports Palace
17 h ago

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
19 h ago

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
20 h ago

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
21 h ago

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

From The Disasters of War by Francisco Goya
22 h ago

Goya’s war etchings from Ukraine national museum come on display in Vilnius

Hot air balloons
23 h ago

Hot air balloon flights allowed to stay over Lithuanian cities under stricter rules

Alexander Lukashenko
9
1 d ago

Moscow’s grip or window for democracy: what happens in Belarus after Lukashenko?

9
Sports Palace
2023.06.01 17:03

Vilnius Sports Palace to be turned into Jewish memorial

Hot air balloons
2023.06.01 10:15

Hot air balloon flights allowed to stay over Lithuanian cities under stricter rules

Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, Ewelina Dobrowolska, Vytautas Mitalas
2023.06.01 12:25

Several liberal MPs in hot water after using municipal funds to pay for night club trips and smartwatch

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
2023.06.01 13:45

Lithuanian FM insists Turkey should endorse Sweden’s NATO membership

Rammstein concert in Vilnius.
2023.06.02 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: 'No complaints'

Several dozen people rallied outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protest the abduction of Ukrainian children
2023.06.01 14:58

Rally held outside Russian embassy in Vilnius in protest of Ukrainian children abductions

From The Disasters of War by Francisco Goya
2023.06.01 11:38

Goya’s war etchings from Ukraine national museum come on display in Vilnius

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.06.01 17:45

Lithuanian Seimas confers award on Ukraine’s parliament chair

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2023.06.02 10:01

Poland invites Lithuania to strengthen military cooperation – President Nausėda