Naujienų srautas

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 4 min. ago

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader

People in Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

Church (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
News 5 h ago

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

NATO troops in Lithuania
News 19 h ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Vilnius (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

Emmanuel Macron
News 21 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
News 23 h ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Klaipėda
News 1 d ago

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

Eugenijus Gentvilas, Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

Government resignation and snap elections – which should come first?

New ticket scanning machine
News 1 d ago

New public transport ticketing system to be introduced in Vilnius this week

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president accepts education minister’s resignation

A construction site in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

It’s getting harder to afford homes in Lithuania. What can be done?

Funeral of First Lady Alma Adamkienė
News 1 d ago

Hundreds attend funeral of Lithuania’s former first lady Alma Adamkienė

News2023.05.25 12:57

Coalition should stay if cabinet quits, says Lithuanian liberals’ leader

B
BNS 2023.05.25 12:57
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania’s ruling centre-right coalition should remain in place if Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s cabinet steps down, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, parliament speaker and leader of the Liberal Movement, said on Thursday.   

“In my opinion, and I am speaking not only as the speaker of the Seimas, but also as the chairwoman of the Liberal Movement, we should continue to cooperate constructively in this coalition, and I will certainly suggest that my colleagues in my party and in the coalition do so,” she told reporters.

The Liberal Movement’s political group in the Seimas also said on Thursday that it will seek to preserve the current coalition and hopes to maintain relations with its larger coalition partner, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

“Although the political turmoil has reached a boiling point lately, let us separate individual personalities from the communities of the ruling parties,” Eugenijus Gentvilas, head of the Liberal Movement’s group, said in a statement.

“We still have a working coalition with TS-LKD, and we hope to maintain it,” he added.

Eugenijus Gentvilas
Eugenijus Gentvilas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

If the current government resigns in July, the Liberal Movement would be in favour of forming a new cabinet together with TS-LKD, the largest coalition party, according to the statement.

Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, who is chairwoman of the Freedom Party, the third member of the ruling bloc, has said that the coalition agreement would expire if Prime Minister Šimonytė resigned because she is named in the deal as the head of the government.

The Freedom Party would, however, consider participating in another coalition, according to Armonaitė.

TS-LKD, the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party formed the government coalition after the general election in late 2020. The three parties currently have 74 seats in the 141-member parliament.

The presidium of TS-LKD has called for snap elections in the wake of the municipal expenses scandal, involving several ministers. If the Lithuanian parliament does not back the early elections initiative, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė vows to step down.

Further reading

News

2023.05.19 17:10

Lithuania’s ruling party opts for snap elections

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Eugenijus Gentvilas
# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

People in Vilnius (associative image)
1 h ago

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra

Ingrida Šimonytė
1 h ago

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

Church (associative image)
2 h ago

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

updated
Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
8
5 h ago

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

8
NATO troops in Lithuania
20 h ago

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Vilnius (associative image)
20 h ago

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

updated
Emmanuel Macron
21 h ago

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
21 h ago

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

European Union
23 h ago

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Klaipėda
1 d ago

Foreigners’ services centre set to open in Klaipėda

Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.24 16:19

Brussels calls on Lithuania to scrap energy subsidies, strengthen healthcare

updated
NATO troops in Lithuania
2023.05.24 17:02

NATO forces in Baltics vow to step up coordination

Emmanuel Macron
2023.05.24 15:40

France is committed to Baltics’ security, Macron says

Migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.05.24 15:19

Lithuanian government backs plans to set up special agency for migrants

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation
8
2023.05.25 08:00

Lithuanians are gaining foothold in European migrant smuggling networks – LRT Investigation

8
European Union
2023.05.24 13:52

Lithuania may have more EU funds frozen if tax reform stalls – finance minister

Church (associative image)
2023.05.25 10:15

Vilnius priest accused of sexual relations with minor – media

updated
Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.05.25 11:06

Lithuanian president could call snap elections in case of no-confidence in cabinet – PM

People in Vilnius (associative image)
2023.05.25 11:39

Income growth lags behind inflation in Lithuania – SoDra