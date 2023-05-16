Vilnius braced for record road works

Record road works are gaining momentum across Vilnius, city’s Mayor Valdas Benkunskas has said. It is estimated that around 100 kilometres of streets will be repaired this year.

“The scale of the works is impressive,” Benkunskas told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Vilnius residents should brace for inconveniences in the coming months.

“It will be a big challenge for the residents, the city, and the contractors. [...]. Around 100 kilometres of roads in Vilnius will be repaired this summer,” he said.

According to the mayor, the increased pace of road works in Vilnius will also continue next year.

“We hope to achieve that during the entire four-year political cycle 85 percent of all streets in Vilnius – and we have 1,100 kilometres of asphalt roads – will meet the quality standard,” he said.

Valdas Benkunskas / P. Peleckis/BNS

Benkunskas noted that the work schedule has already been drawn up, and five contractors – four private companies and the municipality company Grinda – will be responsible for the repairs.

“We are first fixing the main streets where the NATO Summit will take place. The works will be completed by July 1 in the sections where the leaders’ delegations will be travelling. Then work will continue in the rest of the city,” the mayor said.

It is estimated that the road works in Vilnius should cost around 40 million euros this year.