Power grid synchronisation with Europe to depend on technical studies – Baltic PMs

The Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian prime ministers agree that the Baltic power grids should be synchronised with the Continental European system as quickly as possible, but they give no date for when this could happen.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said there is no disagreement among the Baltic countries but it is important to wait for the results of the ongoing technical feasibility studies on system adequacy, stability, and pricing.

“It is a Baltic project. All of us want to accelerate this, and we do everything possible to have technical conditions ready to accelerate this. That’s why we are waiting for the studies,” Kallas told a press conference in Tallinn on Friday.

“It’s not a political issue. It’s a technical issue of whether it’s doable and what we have to do. After those studies, we can agree on a specific timeline,” she added.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš also stressed that all Baltic countries have the political will to accelerate the process.

“We are all in agreement that we need to move as quickly as is feasible on a technical level, but certainly there is a political will and determination among all of us,” he said.

Kaja Kallas, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Ingrida Šimonytė / L. Penek/Government's Office

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said that disconnection from the Russian and Belarusian electricity grids is the basis for security and energy independence because Moscow uses energy as a weapon.

“We have direct experience, unfortunately, of how Russia weaponises energy,” Šimonyte said.

“Also, this winter we witnessed Russia’s systematic attempts to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, so we cannot ignore even the slightest possibility that Russia could also exploit our dependence on its electricity networks at the most critical moments,” she added.

In her words, all three Baltic countries want the synchronisation to take place as soon as possible, but “the devil is in the details” that have to be clarified by the ongoing technical feasibility studies.

According to the Estonian prime minister, the results of the study should be available in June.

Under an agreement signed by the Baltic leaders and the European Commission in 2018, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are to synchronise their power grids with the Continental European system by the end of 2025.

Lithuania aims to complete the power grid synchronisation in 2024.