Naujienų srautas

Power grid (associative image)
News 17 min. ago

Power grid synchronisation with Europe to depend on technical studies – Baltic PMs

Artūras Radvilas and Christian Nawrat
News 2 h ago

German brigade takes part in exercise in Lithuania

Kaliningrad
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian MPs turn to language watchdog over Kaliningrad’s name

Migrants in the Mediterranean (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian border guards leave for counter-migration operation in the Mediterranean

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery
News 6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Victory and Eurovision

Monika Linkytė keliauja į „Eurovizijos“ finalą
News 14 h ago

Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

airBaltic
News 20 h ago

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
News 22 h ago

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey

NATO flag
News 1 d ago

Over 3,000 troops will ensure security during Vilnius NATO summit

Dubai Airport
News 1 d ago

AirBaltic to launch direct flights from Vilnius to Dubai

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s education minister suspected of abusing municipal funds

Drone (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian glider factory signs contract with Belarusian drone manufacturer in possible breach of sanctions

Lithuania is mostly chosen by fintech and software licensing startups
News 1 d ago

How long can Lithuania’s fintech sector continue to grow?

Monika Linkytė in her final dress
News 1 d ago

Dress problem solved: Lithuania’s Linkytė settles on outfit for Eurovision semi-final

European Union
News 1 d ago

Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to donate 5,000 coronavirus vaccines to Azerbaijan

News2023.05.12 14:33

Power grid synchronisation with Europe to depend on technical studies – Baltic PMs

EA
Erika Alonderytė-Kazlauskė, BNS 2023.05.12 14:33
Power grid (associative image)
Power grid (associative image) / E.Blaževič/LRT

The Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian prime ministers agree that the Baltic power grids should be synchronised with the Continental European system as quickly as possible, but they give no date for when this could happen. 

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said there is no disagreement among the Baltic countries but it is important to wait for the results of the ongoing technical feasibility studies on system adequacy, stability, and pricing.

“It is a Baltic project. All of us want to accelerate this, and we do everything possible to have technical conditions ready to accelerate this. That’s why we are waiting for the studies,” Kallas told a press conference in Tallinn on Friday.

“It’s not a political issue. It’s a technical issue of whether it’s doable and what we have to do. After those studies, we can agree on a specific timeline,” she added.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš also stressed that all Baltic countries have the political will to accelerate the process.

“We are all in agreement that we need to move as quickly as is feasible on a technical level, but certainly there is a political will and determination among all of us,” he said.

Kaja Kallas, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Ingrida Šimonytė
Kaja Kallas, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Ingrida Šimonytė / L. Penek/Government's Office

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said that disconnection from the Russian and Belarusian electricity grids is the basis for security and energy independence because Moscow uses energy as a weapon.

“We have direct experience, unfortunately, of how Russia weaponises energy,” Šimonyte said.

“Also, this winter we witnessed Russia’s systematic attempts to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, so we cannot ignore even the slightest possibility that Russia could also exploit our dependence on its electricity networks at the most critical moments,” she added.

In her words, all three Baltic countries want the synchronisation to take place as soon as possible, but “the devil is in the details” that have to be clarified by the ongoing technical feasibility studies.

According to the Estonian prime minister, the results of the study should be available in June.

Under an agreement signed by the Baltic leaders and the European Commission in 2018, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are to synchronise their power grids with the Continental European system by the end of 2025.

Lithuania aims to complete the power grid synchronisation in 2024.

Power grid (associative image)
Kaja Kallas, Krišjānis Kariņš, and Ingrida Šimonytė
# Economy# Energy# Baltic States
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Artūras Radvilas and Christian Nawrat
2 h ago

German brigade takes part in exercise in Lithuania

Kaliningrad
3 h ago

Lithuanian MPs turn to language watchdog over Kaliningrad’s name

Migrants in the Mediterranean (associative image)
4 h ago

Lithuanian border guards leave for counter-migration operation in the Mediterranean

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery
6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Victory and Eurovision

Monika Linkytė keliauja į „Eurovizijos“ finalą
14 h ago

Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

airBaltic
20 h ago

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
22 h ago

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey

NATO flag
1 d ago

Over 3,000 troops will ensure security during Vilnius NATO summit

Dubai Airport
1 d ago

AirBaltic to launch direct flights from Vilnius to Dubai

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
1 d ago

Lithuania’s education minister suspected of abusing municipal funds

Monika Linkytė keliauja į „Eurovizijos“ finalą
2023.05.12 00:19

Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

airBaltic
2023.05.11 17:52

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
2023.05.11 16:18

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey

Kaliningrad
2023.05.12 11:35

Lithuanian MPs turn to language watchdog over Kaliningrad’s name

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery
2023.05.12 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Victory and Eurovision

Migrants in the Mediterranean (associative image)
2023.05.12 10:00

Lithuanian border guards leave for counter-migration operation in the Mediterranean

Artūras Radvilas and Christian Nawrat
2023.05.12 12:32

German brigade takes part in exercise in Lithuania