Naujienų srautas

Monika Linkytė and the Lithuanian delegation at Eurovision
News 22 min. ago

Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

airBaltic
News 6 h ago

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
News 8 h ago

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey

NATO flag
News 11 h ago

Over 3,000 troops will ensure security during Vilnius NATO summit

Dubai Airport
News 12 h ago

AirBaltic to launch direct flights from Vilnius to Dubai

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
News 13 h ago

Lithuania’s education minister suspected of abusing municipal funds

Drone (associative image)
News 15 h ago

Lithuanian glider factory signs contract with Belarusian drone manufacturer in possible breach of sanctions

Lithuania is mostly chosen by fintech and software licensing startups
News 16 h ago

How long can Lithuania’s fintech sector continue to grow?

Monika Linkytė in her final dress
News 1 d ago

Dress problem solved: Lithuania’s Linkytė settles on outfit for Eurovision semi-final

European Union
News 1 d ago

Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania to donate 5,000 coronavirus vaccines to Azerbaijan

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s parliament speaker says MP’s post on Israel is ‘casual anti-Semitism’, calls for probe

Flags of Lithuania and Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Heraldry authority urges Lithuanian state bodies to stop using Ukraine flags on social media

LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė at the EBU‘s Media Summit
News 1 d ago

Public service media needs to be where its audience is – LRT director general

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs propose equating Russia’s Ukraine invasion to Nazi, Soviet crimes

EU leaders in 2004
News 1 d ago

‘Western Europe wouldn’t have missed the Baltics’ – how Latvia and Estonia joined the EU

News2023.05.12 00:19

Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.05.12 00:19
Monika Linkytė and the Lithuanian delegation at Eurovision
Monika Linkytė and the Lithuanian delegation at Eurovision / L. Patskočimaitė/LRT

Monika Linkytė with her song Stay is among the ten participants in the second Eurovision semi-final to qualify for the grand finale of the song contest.

Besides Lithuania, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Australia, Armenia, and Slovenia also qualified for the next round.

The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday where Linkytė will compete with 25 entries.

Although the contest is usually held in the winning country, this year it is being held in Liverpool, UK, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision song contest in 1994. The country’s best ever result was sixth place in 2006, when LT United, a quintet of famous Lithuanian singers, performed We Are The Winners in Greece.

Further reading

News

2023.05.04 08:00

‘Čiūto tūto’ and how a joke turned into a Eurovision song – interview with Lithuania’s Monika Linkytė

Monika Linkytė and the Lithuanian delegation at Eurovision
Monika Linkytė
Monika Linkytė
# Society# Eurovision
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

airBaltic
6 h ago

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
8 h ago

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey

NATO flag
11 h ago

Over 3,000 troops will ensure security during Vilnius NATO summit

Dubai Airport
12 h ago

AirBaltic to launch direct flights from Vilnius to Dubai

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
13 h ago

Lithuania’s education minister suspected of abusing municipal funds

Drone (associative image)
15 h ago

Lithuanian glider factory signs contract with Belarusian drone manufacturer in possible breach of sanctions

Lithuania is mostly chosen by fintech and software licensing startups
5
16 h ago

How long can Lithuania’s fintech sector continue to grow?

5
Monika Linkytė in her final dress
5
1 d ago

Dress problem solved: Lithuania’s Linkytė settles on outfit for Eurovision semi-final

5
European Union
1 d ago

Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania to donate 5,000 coronavirus vaccines to Azerbaijan

Dubai Airport
2023.05.11 12:06

AirBaltic to launch direct flights from Vilnius to Dubai

Drone (associative image)
2023.05.11 09:41

Lithuanian glider factory signs contract with Belarusian drone manufacturer in possible breach of sanctions

Lithuania is mostly chosen by fintech and software licensing startups
5
2023.05.11 08:00

How long can Lithuania’s fintech sector continue to grow?

5
NATO flag
2023.05.11 13:41

Over 3,000 troops will ensure security during Vilnius NATO summit

Jurgita Šiugždinienė
2023.05.11 10:55

Lithuania’s education minister suspected of abusing municipal funds

airBaltic
2023.05.11 17:52

Vilnius airport to launch flights to Tenerife, Turin in autumn

Ukrainians in Lithuania
2023.05.11 16:18

Housing and language among the biggest issues for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania – survey