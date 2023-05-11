Lithuania’s Linkytė qualifies for Eurovision final

Monika Linkytė with her song Stay is among the ten participants in the second Eurovision semi-final to qualify for the grand finale of the song contest.

Besides Lithuania, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Australia, Armenia, and Slovenia also qualified for the next round.

The Eurovision final will take place on Saturday where Linkytė will compete with 25 entries.

Although the contest is usually held in the winning country, this year it is being held in Liverpool, UK, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision song contest in 1994. The country’s best ever result was sixth place in 2006, when LT United, a quintet of famous Lithuanian singers, performed We Are The Winners in Greece.