News 21 min. ago

Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 3 h ago

Lithuania to donate 5,000 coronavirus vaccines to Azerbaijan

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 3 h ago

Lithuania’s parliament speaker says MP’s post on Israel is ‘casual anti-Semitism’, calls for probe

Flags of Lithuania and Ukraine
News 5 h ago

Heraldry authority urges Lithuanian state bodies to stop using Ukraine flags on social media

LRT director general Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė at the EBU‘s Media Summit
News 6 h ago

Public service media needs to be where its audience is – LRT director general

Members of the Lithuanian parliament (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Lithuanian MPs propose equating Russia’s Ukraine invasion to Nazi, Soviet crimes

EU leaders in 2004
News 10 h ago

‘Western Europe wouldn’t have missed the Baltics’ – how Latvia and Estonia joined the EU

The building on Kanto Street in Kaunas
News 1 d ago

Removal of historical door incenses Kaunas architecture aficionados

Remigijus Žemaitaitis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian MP’s post about Israel draws condemnation as anti-Semitic

Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament passes windfall profits tax on banks

Victory Day commemoration at Antakalnis Cemetery in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Several dozen commemorate Victory Day in Vilnius amid Ukraine war tensions

Fuel (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania adopts ‘green’ fuel taxes in bid to access EU funds

Freight vehicles (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania mulls national ban to prevent sanctioned goods from reaching Russia

Lithuanian troops
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian military division to be formally established this year, says defence minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

New EU sanctions on Russia won’t be big – Lithuanian FM

Russia (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Police takes down flag praising Russia in Vilnius

News2023.05.10 17:39

Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

BNS 2023.05.10 17:39
European Union
European Union / AP

The European Commission has paid the first tranche of 542.3 million euros to Lithuania from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the European Commission Representation in Lithuania said on Wednesday.

“Over 542 million euros of funding for the indicators of the Next Generation Lithuania plan have reached Lithuania today,” Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said in a press release.

“The significant progress made in addressing Lithuania’s long-standing and persistent challenges has been positively assessed by the European Commission,” she added.

Moreover, Lithuania aims to further promote green transformation and industrial transformation and wants to additionally borrow up to 1.7 billion euros and also receive 194 million euros in funding under the REPowerEU initiative.

# Economy# Baltics and the EU
