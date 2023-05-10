Lithuania receives €542m from EU Recovery fund

The European Commission has paid the first tranche of 542.3 million euros to Lithuania from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the European Commission Representation in Lithuania said on Wednesday.

“Over 542 million euros of funding for the indicators of the Next Generation Lithuania plan have reached Lithuania today,” Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė said in a press release.

“The significant progress made in addressing Lithuania’s long-standing and persistent challenges has been positively assessed by the European Commission,” she added.

Moreover, Lithuania aims to further promote green transformation and industrial transformation and wants to additionally borrow up to 1.7 billion euros and also receive 194 million euros in funding under the REPowerEU initiative.