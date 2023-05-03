Naujienų srautas

Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian president calls for speeding up deal on NATO defence plans

As ECB continues to fight inflation, rising interest rates cause trouble for homeowners in Lithuania

Lithuania’s economy is in a technical recession – what does it mean?

Baltics and Poland in stand-off with rest of EU over sanction exemptions

Tracing populism in Lithuania – interview

Lithuania’s desovietisation law comes into effect, public spaces to be affected

Fifth of Lithuanians take negative view of president after he admits Communist Party membership

Over 1 million ‘yes’ votes needed for Lithuania to allow multiple citizenship – MP

Polish PM Morawiecki to meet with Lithuanian leaders in Vilnius

Secret Kremlin document reveals Russia’s plans for Baltic states – LRT investigation

‘I don’t feel safe anymore.’ Belarusians in Lithuania – yesterday’s friends, today’s foes?

Where are the 'good Russians'? The complexities of gauging Russians’ stance on the war – opinion

Bear’s Rear and giantess tomb: Lithuania’s most spectacular landscapes

‘We know exactly what we’d do in the event of attack’ – how German troops prepare to defend Lithuania

Vilnius residents receive bills for flags on national holidays

UN’s refugee agency criticises Lithuania’s pushback law

2023.05.03

Lithuanian president calls for speeding up deal on NATO defence plans

BNS 2023.05.03
Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT nuotr.

Lithuania and Poland must seek that NATO member countries agree on the alliance’s new defence plans before July’s summit in Vilnius, President Gitanas Nausėda said after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Vilnius on Tuesday.

The plans are of particular importance for both Lithuania and Poland, according to Nausėda.

“Strengthening forward defence and effective deterrence are essential elements of the security of NATO’s Eastern flank. We have to work together to secure a commitment from all NATO allies to increase defence spending,” Nausėda said.

“Only when we ourselves are secure and properly armed will we be able to deter the aggressor and help Ukraine to achieve victory on the battlefield,” he added.

It is also necessary to find a formula that would gradually bring Ukraine closer to NATO, “to achieve the prospect of membership when the war is over”, according to the president.

The Lithuanian and Polish leaders also discussed the course of Russia’s war in Ukraine and agreed on the need “to further consolidate allies” to ensure that support to Ukraine is “rapid and effective”, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Mateusz Morawiecki
Mateusz Morawiecki / E.Blaževič/LRT

The president “underlined the importance of cooperation between Lithuania and Poland to ensure the continuation and tightening of EU sanctions against Russia”.

He called for further tightening sanctions against Russia by including its nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, additional banks, companies, and individuals, who are directly and indirectly involved in war crimes in Ukraine, into the EU’s 11th sanctions package.

Nausėda and Morawiecki also discussed joint infrastructure projects.

The president said that accelerating the power grid's synchronisation with the Continental European system is a priority for Lithuania.

Morawiecki also met with Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte and attended the opening of an extension to the House of Polish Culture in Vilnius.

