New Vilnius mayor, council take oath of office

On Wednesday, the newly elected Vilnius City Council and the new Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas took the oath of office.

During the first council session, Simona Bieliūnė of the conservative Homeland Union and Donata Meiželytė of the Freedom Party were selected as deputy mayors.

Benkunskas also appointed Adomas Bužinskas as director of the Vilnius City Municipality Administration. Bužinskas has previously served as the deputy director of the administration.

According to the new mayor, the most important tasks ahead are infrastructure management and preparations for the NATO Summit due to take place in Vilnius in July.

“The NATO Summit is undoubtedly a big challenge, and we need to do our part to make the city attractive to visitors,” Benkunskas said.

Earlier this month, the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) and the liberal Freedom Party agreed on a coalition in the City Council of Vilnius and drew up a 12-point work programme.

The new Vilnius City Council is made up of 20 women and 31 men.

TS-LKD holds 19 seats in the council, while the Freedom Party and the Freedom and Justice Party have nine seats each, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania has seven, the Social Democratic Party has four, and the National Union has three seats.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Vilnius Mayor Benkunskas will take place at Vilnius City Hall on Wednesday evening.