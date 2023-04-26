Naujienų srautas

New Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas
New Vilnius mayor, council take oath of office

Lithuania summons Russian diplomat to protest demolition of Siberia deportees monument

Russia, Belarus, China intelligence recruitment attempts detected in Lithuania last year

Lithuania tests warning sirens

Lithuanian president leaves for Berlin ahead of Vilnius NATO Summit

Excessive Vilnius NATO Summit costs raise eyebrows

Lithuanian rower completes solo journey across the Atlantic

NGOs to ask Lithuanian president to veto migrant pushback law

‘I’d keep champagne in the fridge’ – Lithuanian FM on new Baltic defence plans

Lithuanian FM says issue ‘closed’ after China clarifies ambassador’s remark

Lithuania legalises migrant pushbacks

New exhibition at Vilnius’ MO Museum reveals city on the verge of historical shift

US Palantir Technologies to set up regional hub in Vilnius

Private helicopter barred from taking off from Lithuania to Russia

Despite visa bans, Russian residents in Lithuania on the rise

Baltic states summon Chinese envoys to protest statements questioning their sovereignty

News2023.04.26 14:45

New Vilnius mayor, council take oath of office

On Wednesday, the newly elected Vilnius City Council and the new Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas took the oath of office.

During the first council session, Simona Bieliūnė of the conservative Homeland Union and Donata Meiželytė of the Freedom Party were selected as deputy mayors.

Benkunskas also appointed Adomas Bužinskas as director of the Vilnius City Municipality Administration. Bužinskas has previously served as the deputy director of the administration.

According to the new mayor, the most important tasks ahead are infrastructure management and preparations for the NATO Summit due to take place in Vilnius in July.

“The NATO Summit is undoubtedly a big challenge, and we need to do our part to make the city attractive to visitors,” Benkunskas said.

Earlier this month, the conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) and the liberal Freedom Party agreed on a coalition in the City Council of Vilnius and drew up a 12-point work programme.

The new Vilnius City Council is made up of 20 women and 31 men.

TS-LKD holds 19 seats in the council, while the Freedom Party and the Freedom and Justice Party have nine seats each, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania has seven, the Social Democratic Party has four, and the National Union has three seats.

The inauguration ceremony of the new Vilnius Mayor Benkunskas will take place at Vilnius City Hall on Wednesday evening.

