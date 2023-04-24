China says it respects sovereignty of post-Soviet states following outcry over ambassador’s statements

China said on Monday that it respects the sovereign status of all former Soviet countries, walking back on the statements of its ambassador to France who seemingly questioned their sovereignty.

“China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union,” China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

The statement came after the Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye sparked outrage in Europe by claiming that the countries of the former Soviet Union have no de facto status under international law. The diplomat also equivocated on the legal status of Crimea.

Speaking on French news channel LCI on Friday, Lu said the former Soviet Union countries “don’t have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations”.

Mao Ning told reporters on Monday: “China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that the Chinese embassy in France had removed a transcript of a controversial interview in which its ambassador questioned the status of former Soviet states.

On Monday morning, the embassy had initially posted the ambassador’s full remarks in Chinese and French on its official WeChat account. However, by noon Beijing time, they had been removed and the links indicated that the content had been deleted by the author. The interview was also not posted on the embassy's official website.

Late on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that it was astonished by the Chinese ambassador’s statements.

They drew censure from the three Baltic states that summoned Chinese envoys to their respective foreign ministries for explanation.