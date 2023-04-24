Naujienų srautas

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning
News 8 min. ago

China says it respects sovereignty of post-Soviet states following outcry over ambassador’s statements

Electricity (associative image)
News 40 min. ago

Lithuania completes electricity grid test, ‘giant step towards energy independence’

Radarom! campaign
News 1 h ago

Lithuania sends 3 radars to Ukraine, 13 more are on their way

Qu Baihua, China's acting chargé d’affaires in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Lithuania to summon Chinese rep over statements by Beijing’s ambassador to France

Vilnius
News 3 h ago

Roadblocks and no-fly zone: Vilnius braces for NATO summit disruptions

Chinese flag
News 17 h ago

Baltic states dismayed after Chinese official questions their sovereignty

Vilnius inaugurates its new Japanese Garden
News 22 h ago

Vilnius inaugurates Japanese Garden

The Laughing Girl, by Joshua Reynolds
News 1 d ago

Exhibition in Vilnius brings out old masters from Ukraine’s collections

Lithuania's LNG terminal
News 1 d ago

Baltic continues to rely on gas, despite turn away from Moscow

Finland joins NATO.
News 2 d ago

The view from Finland: with or without NATO, you need to be able to defend your country

Visaginas
News 2 d ago

How Lithuania’s ‘most Russian town’ lives one year into the war

Vilnius airport (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Airlines still sell tickets for flights restricted due to NATO summit in Vilnius

Lithuanian border guard (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s border protection law to allow ‘volunteer’ patrols to use violence against asylum seekers

Tatar heritage in Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Tatars propose commemorating former mosque in Vilnius

Lithuania's Economy and Innovation Ministry
News 2 d ago

In wake of nepotism allegations, Lithuania's government appoints new economy vice minister

An ambulance in Lithuania (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Two-seater plane crashes in Lithuania's Tauragė

China says it respects sovereignty of post-Soviet states following outcry over ambassador’s statements

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning
China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning / AP

China said on Monday that it respects the sovereign status of all former Soviet countries, walking back on the statements of its ambassador to France who seemingly questioned their sovereignty.

“China respects the sovereign state status of the participating republics after the dissolution of the Soviet Union,” China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters.

The statement came after the Chinese ambassador to France Lu Shaye sparked outrage in Europe by claiming that the countries of the former Soviet Union have no de facto status under international law. The diplomat also equivocated on the legal status of Crimea.

Speaking on French news channel LCI on Friday, Lu said the former Soviet Union countries “don’t have effective status under international law because there is not an international agreement confirming their status as sovereign nations”.

Mao Ning told reporters on Monday: “China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with relevant countries,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday that the Chinese embassy in France had removed a transcript of a controversial interview in which its ambassador questioned the status of former Soviet states.

On Monday morning, the embassy had initially posted the ambassador’s full remarks in Chinese and French on its official WeChat account. However, by noon Beijing time, they had been removed and the links indicated that the content had been deleted by the author. The interview was also not posted on the embassy's official website.

Late on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that it was astonished by the Chinese ambassador’s statements.

They drew censure from the three Baltic states that summoned Chinese envoys to their respective foreign ministries for explanation.

