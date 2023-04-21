Naujienų srautas

Tatar heritage in Vilnius (associative image)
Tatars propose commemorating former mosque in Vilnius

Lithuania's Economy and Innovation Ministry
In wake of nepotism allegations, Lithuania's government appoints new economy vice minister

An ambulance in Lithuania (associative image)
Two-seater plane crashes in Lithuania's Tauragė

Civil partnership (associative image)
Vilnius court rejects request to register same-sex partnership

Cruise ship in Klaipėda
Fewer cruise ships visit Lithuania due to war in Ukraine, port rep says

Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
Finland seeks other trade routes due to threats in Baltics

A military hospital in Ukraine.
Lithuanian medics set to leave for Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Markas Zingeris
Lithuanian writer Markas Zingeris passes away

Belarusian opposition in Vilnius
LRT English Newsletter: Friend or foe

Russian passport (associative image)
Lithuanian parliament overrides presidential veto on sanctions for Russians, Belarusians

Gintarė Skaistė
Bank windfall tax makes way through Lithuanian parliament

Tapestries from the collection of Sigismund Augustus were brought from Krakow to Vilnius
Vilnius to host historic exhibition of King Sigismund’s 16-century tapestries

Deividas Matulionis
As Baltics expect new NATO defence plans, there’s no agreement yet – Lithuanian ambassador

Gediminas Norkūnas
Lithuania’s deputy finance minister resigns over conflict of interest

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
Arms deal pushed Lithuania into diplomatic crisis with Israel – media

Tatars propose commemorating former mosque in Vilnius

Tatar heritage in Vilnius (associative image)
Tatar heritage in Vilnius (associative image) / Vilnius University

The Tatar community has proposed commemorating a mosque that used to be located on Vilnius’ Goštautas Street, where the first Tatars settled after coming to Lithuania.

The government has approved the concept of redeveloping an area on Goštauto Street and tasked Turto Bankas, the state’s property management agency, to develop it. The plan is to move some ministries and other institutions to the renovated 34,000-square-metre building complex by 2028 and then sell their vacated buildings.

"As one of the buildings to be reconstructed during the first phase stands exactly where the mosque used to be, we have already consulted with the community and have a proposal to install a stela on that building," Motiejus Jakubauskas, leader of the Tatar community in Lithuania, said in a statement by Turto Bankas.

"It would be like a historical imprint commemorating the mosque and cemetery that once was here and listing the Tatar families buried there. If the buildings were to be demolished and rebuilt, we would have proposed other commemoration solutions, and since the buildings are being preserved, such an information monument would be sufficient," he said.

The area in question was an important industrial and commercial site in Vilnius where the Tatars, one of the oldest minorities in Lithuania, used to live.

After the Tatars were expelled from Crimea in 1944, many fled to Gdansk in Poland and other countries.

The Tatar mosque was closed in 1952 and turned into a warehouse. A decade later, it was destroyed together with the cemetery, with the then Institute of Semiconductor Physics built in the area.

Some 2,500 people who identify themselves as Tatar are living in Lithuania.

