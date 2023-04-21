Tatars propose commemorating former mosque in Vilnius

The Tatar community has proposed commemorating a mosque that used to be located on Vilnius’ Goštautas Street, where the first Tatars settled after coming to Lithuania.

The government has approved the concept of redeveloping an area on Goštauto Street and tasked Turto Bankas, the state’s property management agency, to develop it. The plan is to move some ministries and other institutions to the renovated 34,000-square-metre building complex by 2028 and then sell their vacated buildings.

"As one of the buildings to be reconstructed during the first phase stands exactly where the mosque used to be, we have already consulted with the community and have a proposal to install a stela on that building," Motiejus Jakubauskas, leader of the Tatar community in Lithuania, said in a statement by Turto Bankas.

"It would be like a historical imprint commemorating the mosque and cemetery that once was here and listing the Tatar families buried there. If the buildings were to be demolished and rebuilt, we would have proposed other commemoration solutions, and since the buildings are being preserved, such an information monument would be sufficient," he said.

The area in question was an important industrial and commercial site in Vilnius where the Tatars, one of the oldest minorities in Lithuania, used to live.

After the Tatars were expelled from Crimea in 1944, many fled to Gdansk in Poland and other countries.

The Tatar mosque was closed in 1952 and turned into a warehouse. A decade later, it was destroyed together with the cemetery, with the then Institute of Semiconductor Physics built in the area.

Some 2,500 people who identify themselves as Tatar are living in Lithuania.