News2023.04.12 15:48

Vilnius Airport fuel base benefits Russian businessman, prompts security review

Marius Jokūbaitis, LRT RADIO, LRT.lt B
Marius Jokūbaitis, LRT RADIO, LRT.lt, BNS 2023.04.12 15:48
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports, LTOU) said on Wednesday it has asked a special governmental commission to look at whether the operator of the fuel bases in Vilnius and Palanga airports meets national security interests. 

In 2021, Vilnius Airport’s fuel depot was leased for ten years to Baltjet, a subsidiary of Undoz Ventures Ltd, a company registered in Cyprus. All planes landing and taking off from the Vilnius Airport are refuelled from this base.

LRT RADIO reported on Wednesday that shareholders of Undoz Ventures Ltd include Andrey Miroshnichenko, a Swiss-based Russian businessman with close ties to the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Miroshnichenko also controls Russia’s energy company Yadran together with Irek Salikhov, a member of the United Russia party, founded by the Russian president.

The airport admitted that the deal was not vetted by a special commission.

“Then, we received a reply that there was no sufficient reason to carry out an in-depth review,” said Arnas Dūmanas, head of Operations and Infrastructure at Lithuanian Airports.

Fuel base
Fuel base / Vilnius Airport

According to him, the checks were not carried out because the depot was leased and not sold.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, said that companies that lease infrastructure in Lithuania should also be audited, but the current law does not require this.

“Of course, I have a negative view of the very fact. I understand that the aspect of renting has not come under the regulation of the control law. This raises the question of reassessing the law, which is functioning in the context of aggression and which was created five years ago,” Kasčiūnas said.

LTOU said it has turned to the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security “in light of additional information received”.

The commission is asked to check the compliance of Baltjet and Undoz Ventures Ltd and their beneficiaries with national security interests and to submit its conclusion.

Vilnius Airport
Fuel base
