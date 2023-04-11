First group of Lithuanian instructors leaves for Germany to train Ukrainian troops

The first group of Lithuanian instructors on Tuesday left for Germany to train Ukrainian troops as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine).

The group from the Žemaitija infantry brigade will be taking part in a German-led multinational training program until May 15 together with German and Belgian instructors.

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, its instructors train Ukrainians in the framework of various bilateral and international initiatives. In 2023, the Lithuanian military will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in various training programs and courses.

EUMAM Ukraine is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders and to protect civilians.