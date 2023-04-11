Naujienų srautas

Ukrainian troops
News 3 min. ago

First group of Lithuanian instructors leaves for Germany to train Ukrainian troops

Heating in Vilnius
News 57 min. ago

Vilnius ends heating season

Orthodox church in Lithuania
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian deacon leaves Moscow Patriarchate to join new Orthodox community

The Pentagon
News 3 h ago

US intelligence doc leak threatens Lithuania’s security, says presidential adviser

Demonstration for civil partnership in Lithuania
News 3 h ago

Three Lithuanian same-sex couples turn to court over marriage recognition

Switzerland (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania to open embassy in Switzerland

Corruption (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania should publish statistics on whistleblowers – OECD

Oak tree (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania to pick tree of the year

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping
News 6 h ago

Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Maquarade, photo exhibition by Jonas Staselis
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s first beauty pageants recall freedom and confusion of 1990s

Józef Piłsudski in Warsaw in 1927
News 1 d ago

Monument to Piłsudski in Druskininkai proposal hit old Lithuanian-Polish grievances

Felt Easter Treats
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian women recreate Easter dishes from wool

A demonstration to support Lithuania in Strasbourg
News 2 d ago

How publisher of the only French magazine about Lithuania fell in love with the Baltics

School (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Teachers look at retraining amid Lithuania’s drive to cut Russian language teaching

Easter eggs
News 3 d ago

How to colour Easter eggs – cheap and sustainable natural methods

Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas
News 4 d ago

Vilnius Bernardine Cemetery covered with blooming blue scillas – photos

News2023.04.11 16:05

First group of Lithuanian instructors leaves for Germany to train Ukrainian troops

B
BNS 2023.04.11 16:05
Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian troops / AP

The first group of Lithuanian instructors on Tuesday left for Germany to train Ukrainian troops as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). 

The group from the Žemaitija infantry brigade will be taking part in a German-led multinational training program until May 15 together with German and Belgian instructors.

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, its instructors train Ukrainians in the framework of various bilateral and international initiatives. In 2023, the Lithuanian military will train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in various training programs and courses.

EUMAM Ukraine is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders and to protect civilians.

Further reading

News

2023.03.04 10:00

How Lithuanian instructors turn Ukrainian conscripts into soldiers

# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Heating in Vilnius
57 min. ago

Vilnius ends heating season

Orthodox church in Lithuania
1 h ago

Lithuanian deacon leaves Moscow Patriarchate to join new Orthodox community

The Pentagon
3 h ago

US intelligence doc leak threatens Lithuania’s security, says presidential adviser

Demonstration for civil partnership in Lithuania
3 h ago

Three Lithuanian same-sex couples turn to court over marriage recognition

Switzerland (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuania to open embassy in Switzerland

Corruption (associative image)
5 h ago

Lithuania should publish statistics on whistleblowers – OECD

Oak tree (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania to pick tree of the year

Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping
6 h ago

Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Maquarade, photo exhibition by Jonas Staselis
20
1 d ago

Lithuania’s first beauty pageants recall freedom and confusion of 1990s

20
Józef Piłsudski in Warsaw in 1927
5
1 d ago

Monument to Piłsudski in Druskininkai proposal hit old Lithuanian-Polish grievances

5
Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping
2023.04.11 09:12

Lithuanian rep joins criticism of French president’s Taiwan position

Demonstration for civil partnership in Lithuania
2023.04.11 12:44

Three Lithuanian same-sex couples turn to court over marriage recognition

Switzerland (associative image)
2023.04.11 11:00

Lithuania to open embassy in Switzerland

Oak tree (associative image)
2023.04.11 09:58

Lithuania to pick tree of the year

The Pentagon
2023.04.11 12:55

US intelligence doc leak threatens Lithuania’s security, says presidential adviser

Orthodox church in Lithuania
2023.04.11 14:37

Lithuanian deacon leaves Moscow Patriarchate to join new Orthodox community

Corruption (associative image)
2023.04.11 10:12

Lithuania should publish statistics on whistleblowers – OECD

Heating in Vilnius
2023.04.11 15:11

Vilnius ends heating season