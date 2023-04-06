LRT general director’s election and attempts to orbanise Lithuanian media – opinion

Virgis Valentinavičius discusses the recent inconclusive election of the next head of the Lithuanian national public broadcaster, LRT, and how commercial and political interests may have played a role in it.

[Editor’s note: The director general of LRT is appointed every five years by the LRT Council, an oversight body that consists of 12 members: four appointed by the president, four by the parliament, and the remaining four by civil society bodies. The LRT Council had to appoint the new director general on March 21, but the secret ballot ended in a draw between two candidates: Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, who is the current head of LRT, and Aistis Zabarauskas.

The latter heads a public relations company and was the chief of the presidential campaign of Gitanas Nausėda in 2019. After Nausėda’s victory, Zabarauskas headed the president’s Communications Group, but resigned in June 2020, reportedly over disagreements with the rest of the president’s team.

An incident that coloured the LRT director general’s election, and discussed in the piece below, involved Jolanta Mažylė, a journalism lecturer at Vilnius University’s Faculty of Communications. In mid-February, the faculty’s Journalism Undergraduate Programme Committee – which includes Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė – raised concerns about Mažylė’s professionalism. In particular, the committee took issue that Mažylė appeared on OpTV, a channel that airs on YouTube and positions itself as anti-mainstream. OpTV has been criticised as spreading conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated accusations against the current conservative-led government.

Following the inconclusive election, the LRT Council has called a new competition for the director general position and plans to hold another vote in June.

Virgis Valentinavičius is a former journalist and now an associate professor at Mykolas Romeris University in Vilnius. He was an adviser to conservative Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius between 2009-2012 and ran for parliament with the conservative TS-LKD party in 2012.]

Virgis Valentinavičius / E.Blaževič/LRT nuotr.

The election of the director general of LRT ended in a draw and will be held again. The election was coloured by the so-called Jolanta Mažylė scandal, which broke just before the vote, and a related bigger, albeit less commented on, scandal: attempts to orbanise the national broadcaster.

Old-timers at Vilnius University’s Faculty of Communication claim that there have been in the past student dissatisfaction with Mažylė due to her possibly old-fashioned approach to journalism and pedagogical tactlessness, but that the management have quietly suppressed and appeased disagreements between the students and their teacher, with the conflicts rarely breaking out into the public.

How and why did this quietly smouldering, slow-moving spectacle of generational clash turn into a drama with headlines in the media? The matter was exacerbated by Mažylė’s appearance on gutter TV that exclusively disseminates conspiracy theories in the most vulgar and despicable forms.

There is good reason to suspect that the faculty training Lithuania’s journalists has enough room for the Fox News-type journalism of “throw anything, something will stick”. The complaint of almost 100 students against Mažylė is therefore understandable, and the curriculum committee has rightly taken up the fight for standards of decent journalism. Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, a member of the committee and director general of LRT, alongside others, voiced criticism of Mažylė and her rubbing shoulders with this swamp journalism.

All this happened in January. Mažylė waited patiently for a month and a half before deciding she was harassed and bullied, and put her organisational resources to work.

Unlike her grasp of journalism pedagogical skills, Mažylė’s bureaucratic aptitude is beyond doubt. On March 13, the Lithuanian Journalists Union (LŽS), of which Mažylė is a board member and the chair of the Vilnius chapter, expressed public indignation at possible mobbing and harassment for personal views. On March 14, the Ethics Commission for Public Information (VIEK), where Mažylė sits as the representative of the LŽS, issued a similar statement at her own suggestion. It was published on March 17 and, on the same day, the VIEK’s got published on the LŽS website in the spirit of perfect institutional cooperation.

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė / D. Umbrasas / LRT

The circular economy of statements was clearly aimed at attacking the director general of LRT, Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, who was named as the main villain. The LŽS statement about alleged mobbing and persecution of Mažylė on the grounds of her personal convictions was made public eight days before the LRT director general election and was circulated in the media lightning-fast, with headlines accusing the LRT director.

The attack came at the perfect time, just before the election, for LRT Council members to see reports implying that Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė is unfit to lead the public broadcaster.

One can only speculate, without much hope of proving definitely who could have arranged the timing of the attack so meticulously. But it is quite clear who benefited. Aistis Zabarauskas, a former adviser to the president and his campaign manager, who tied with Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė for the position.

He did not seem outraged by the attack on his rival, or appeared to distance himself from it. Nor has Zabarauskas expressed any opinion on Mažylė’s appearance on gutter TV or the acceptability of this kind of media.

This is reminiscent of the silence of his former boss, President Gitanas Nausėda, when during the presidential campaign his rival Ingrida Šimonytė was attacked in a particularly vile manner by Arūnas Peškaitis and Robertas Grigas (who said her views were dangerous and threatening, a victory for the “gay club”, etc.). The would-be president then also saw no need to protest or distance himself from these attacks.

Aistis Zabarauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Instead, Mindaugas Jurkynas, a member of the LRT Council appointed by the president and one of the voters in the LRT director general election, was dedicated himself to collecting, counting and sharing publications defending Mažylė. Especially as she also bears the mark of a presidential favour – she is a member of the Judicial Selection Commission appointed by Nausėda. This is yet another testimony to Mažylė’s talent for navigating bureaucratic structures.

When announcing his candidacy for the LRT director general, Zabarauskas mentioned that he was once a journalist himself. This does not take away from the fact that he spent most of his professional career grazing in the fields of public relations and integrated marketing. In these areas, the key imperative is pushing the client’s message rather than informing the public. Zabarauskas is probably the first openly political candidate for the post of LRT director general, and he ran a year and a half before the next presidential election. As the timeless Ostap Bender said, “more cynicism, please, people like it”.

At the same time, the president’s team has a wealth of practical experience in media management. Povilas Mačiulis, the head of the Domestic Policy Group and the president’s senior adviser, has a good idea of how to ensure that Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis gets the respect he deserves from the city’s media corps. Frederikas Jansonas, the head of the Communications Group and another senior adviser, worked for many years at Respublika, so he has a good understanding of the commercial side of the media’s indulgence to the government.

Aistis Zabarauskas and Gitanas Nausėda / E. Genys / LRT

With such a cadre, the president didn’t find it difficult to take full advantage of the aggressive hostility that chunks of commercial media – grouped around the big online news channels and helpfully represented by the LŽS and the VIEK – exhibit towards LRT. They have launched complaints with the European Commission, attempted to block LRT’s proposed legislative initiatives to empower journalists.

They find it hard to accept that, in the last five years, LRT’s content and competitiveness have become much stronger and LRT.lt stopped freely sharing its content – in other words, sharing taxpayer money – with commercial media.

The improved pay and atmosphere in the organisation has attracted many journalists to the national broadcaster, which has left commercial media owners, who like cheap labour, unhappy – and claiming that LRT is distorting the media labour market.

Positive changes in LRT can be credited to the leadership of Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, so it was a matter of technique to mobilise her discontents at the right time before the LRT election.

And what is the point of all this? To begin with, President Nausėda has constantly expressed concern about the quality of journalism. His concern started with statements that he did not consume the media. He has publicly classified journalists into those he likes and those he dislikes, singling out those he “would not invite to his birthday party”. When investigative reporters Birutė Davidonytė and Dovydas Pancerovas published a book about Nausėda, he ranted about it being journalistic “fables” and “bought journalism”.

LRT / E.Blaževič / LRT

His promises made generously before the election to be the “constitutional guarantor of media freedom” have been translated into very practical steps toward implementing real control over media quality, at least as the president understands it. The “constitutional guarantee” has turned into a banal ambition to put one’s own man in charge of LRT and to expand his birthday guest list of journalists. Only then will he be able to campaign for re-election with the satisfaction that the public broadcaster is giving enough coverage to the president’s exceptionally good, better and best qualities.

My contention is that the president draws inspiration less from the Constitution than from Jarosław Kaczyński and Viktor Orbán, currently the EU’s greatest experts on media quality control who have grasped the basics: when taking power, it’s imperative to get hold of the post office and the telegraph.

The president’s people on the LRT Council also played a role in the takeover schemes. Jurkynas was a member of Nausėda’s campaign team, and Renata Šerelytė-Mendeikienė’s husband, Petras Mendeika, is also a former member of Nausėda’s campaign. Neither saw the need to abstain from voting due to a conflict of interest when their former associate Zabarauskas was running.

Article 5 of the LRT Council’s Rules of Procedure clearly states that a member of the Council “must avoid any situation where their personal interests conflict or could conflict with the interests of LRT”. The chairman of the LRT Council, Eugenijus Valatka, has also failed in his duty. He should have ensured that members with a potential conflict of interest abstain from voting.

LRT Council chairman Eugenijus Valatka / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Valatka could also take a closer look at how some members of the Council take charge of media quality control bypassing the Council. Article 76 of the Rules states that, between Council meetings, the body is represented internally and externally by the chairman. This means that the chairman can and should remind Council members that the Council acts as an institution, its decisions are collegial and that individual members do not have the right to give instructions to LRT journalists or be arranging the angle from which [former prime minister] Saulius Skvernelis or Nausėda should be filmed. Nor should they discuss with a reporter whether a story should be aired – one about, as it happened, about the Council member in question.

Post Scriptum: [LRT journalist] Rita Miliūtė left the LŽS (Lithuanian Journalists’ Union) in protest of its support for Mažylė, followed later by Pancerovas and Davidonytė, who argued that the LŽS was trying to influence the LRT director general election and was being political. In other good news, Miliūtė, together with Jūrate Damulyte, Davidonytė, Pancerovas and Indrė Makaraitytė, is founding an association of professional journalists.

Meanwhile, LŽS head Dainius Radzevičius, who lost one of the biggest stars of Lithuanian journalism Miliūtė, does not seem perturbed: some leave, others join, he says, the LŽS is working and will continue to work. Even if there are no proper journalists left in the LŽS, Radzevičius and Mažylė’s union is not in danger of losing its well-established bureaucratic position, so they will probably continue to trade in the marketplace of interests for a long time to come – and for that, journalists are only a nuisance.