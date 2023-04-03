Naujienų srautas

NATO summit in Madrid in 2022
News 35 min. ago

Lithuanian president unveils logo of Vilnius NATO Summit

Danyl Zamoryl
News 1 h ago

Romanian rep causes outrage in Lithuania after pulling Ukrainian flag off boxing winner’s shoulders

Gitanas Nausėda
News 3 h ago

President, Social Democratic Party top popularity rankings in Lithuania

Municipal elections in Lithuania
News 4 h ago

Over 4,000 foreigners voted in Lithuania’s local elections, mostly Russians, Belarusians

Kęstutis Budrys
News 5 h ago

President ‘likely’ to veto different sanctions on Russian, Belarusian citizens – adviser

Indian flag (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Indian Embassy opens in Vilnius

Crowds in Vilnius (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuania’s population projected to shrink by third by 2100 – Eurostat

Roderich Kiesewetter
News 7 h ago

‘There are Russia sympathisers in our military’ – interview with German MP

Russian war in Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Will Ukraine end up like Finland?

Burial, film still
News 1 d ago

Old demons and vast futures of Lithuania’s nuclear past – film review

Shop in Russia
News 2 d ago

We should stop fetishising stability in Russia – opinion

Locarno Hotel (now Vytauto Avenue 2), architect Aleksandras Gordevičius, built in 1930, Kaunas.
News 2 d ago

Drugs, sex and syphilis: sin city of interwar Lithuania

Students (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Can’t live on buckwheat and noodles: cost-of-living makes Lithuanian students move in with parents

Astravyets NPP in Belarus
News 2 d ago

Vilnius demands Minsk to halt Belarus NNP

Action in Vilnius in support of Ales Bialiatski
News 2 d ago

Bialiatski’s wife in Vilnius pleads for solidarity with oppressed Belarusians

Pharmacy
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian MPs vote down plans on state-owned pharmacies

Romanian rep causes outrage in Lithuania after pulling Ukrainian flag off boxing winner’s shoulders

BNS 2023.04.03 13:32
Danyl Zamoryl
Danyl Zamoryl / Lithuanian Boxing Federation

A technical delegate from Romania pulled the Ukrainian flag off the shoulders of Danylo Zamorylo, the winner of the boxing tournament in Lithuania’s Kaunas on Saturday.

According to the Lithuanian Boxing Federation, the incident took place at the Algirdas Šocikas International Boxing Tournament.

The behaviour of Viorel Sima appointed by the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) was possibly deliberate and aimed at causing discord, the Lithuanian federation said.

“We believe Sima’s appointment as a technical delegate for the tournament by EUBC, encouraged by the International Boxing Association, was not accidental and was aimed at creating tension and encouraging aggression towards war-torn Ukraine,” the statement reads.

“This is immoral behaviour, given what is happening in the world, it is unjustifiable,” Donatas Mačianskas, head of the Lithuanian Boxing Federation, told LRT.lt on Monday.

Moreover, Sima asked Kazakhstan fans to lower the country’s national flag and also objected to the participation of Armenian athletes in the tournament.

“After long discussions, two athletes were allowed to box, one was not. The Armenians in question are associated with the part of the Armenian Boxing Federation that is against the war in Ukraine and is in favour of the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes,” the Lithuanian Boxing Federation pointed out.

In October, the International Boxing Association decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in a decision that was condemned by the Lithuanian Boxing Federation. The latter also said it would not participate in international tournaments, European and World Championships with Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Danyl Zamoryl
Danyl Zamoryl
