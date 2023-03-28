Public transport ticketing changes irk Vilnius residents

Planned changes to public transport ticketing rules in Vilnius have elicited criticism from passengers, while the city sticks to its guns.

Last week, Vilnius public transport administration, JUDU, announced that, starting in May, passengers will have to scan their electronic tickets each time they board a bus or a trolleybus.

The current ticketing system allowed e-ticket holders to validate them on their phones, while weekly or monthly passes only have to be scanned once.

According to Vilnius authorities, the ticketing system needed an upgrade and the requirement to scan tickets – either on phones or travel cards – will give the authorities better data about the patterns of public transport use.

However, the new rules have outraged some passengers, who insist that having to make one’s way to the composter each time, particularly during rush hours, will be a nuisance.

“With a monthly pass, if you want to make one stop at peak times, do you have to go to the composter every time? Wow, that’s definitely modernisation! Maybe it’s time to ask people before making such stupid and inconvenient decisions?” one user commented on social media.

Ticket composter / R. Macius / LRT

Others have noted that the rule will inconvenience passengers with disabilities in particular.

In a comment for LRT.lt, JUDU said it will go on with the upgrade despite criticism.

The upgrades will include more options to pay the fare and retain purchased tickets even if the user loses their travel card or phone.

“The system will also allow us to respond more quickly to exceptional situations onboard, monitor public transport movements in real time with even greater precision, and even assess drivers’ performance and driving culture,” according to the company. “In addition, the new system will allow the collection and aggregation of public transport travel data – information on the number of trips by ticket type, vehicle numbers, boarding times and passenger flows, both at bus stops and on public transport vehicles. The data will help to manage passenger flows more efficiently and to plan public transport routes and timetables more accurately to meet the needs of the city’s residents.”

The changes will come into effect in May, but, according to JUDU, there will be a transition period where passengers will be informed about the novelties.