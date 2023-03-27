Naujienų srautas

A Lithuanian hiker found dead after avalanche in Italy

A pair of hikers, one Italian and another Lithuanian national, were found dead after an avalanche in Aurina Valley, northeastern Italy, the ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.

"It is reported that she is not a tourist, but a Lithuanian living in Italy. She was killed together with her Italian friend, both of them from the province of Venice, who were on holiday in the area." Neringa Budrytė, a contributor for LRT RADIO, said on Sunday.

The pair, a 51-year-old Italian and a 33-year-old Lithuanian had been missing since Saturday.

