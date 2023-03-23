Naujienų srautas

Construction of a military facility in Šilalė District
News 21 min. ago

Lithuania is building new military sites faster than planned – minister

Lithuanian dairy farmers stage a protest outside the parliament in Vilnius. The poster reads "Let's not allow this to happen"
News 47 min. ago

Milk farmers stage protest in Vilnius, demand minister’s resignation

„Belaruskalij“
News 1 h ago

Lithuania resists UN pressure to ease sanctions on Belarus

Aušrinė Armonaitė
News 3 h ago

Freedom Party fends off nepotism accusations following Lithuanian Railways appointment

A rotation of Portuguese troops arrived in Lithuania
News 4 h ago

Portuguese rotation arrives in Lithuania for military training

People (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania’s tax reform: 10 key changes

Church service (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian MP proposes prison sentence for disrespecting church, draws comparisons with Russia

Russian roubles
News 21 h ago

Lithuania mulls increasing fines for bringing cash from Russia, Belarus

Russian flag (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Russian student who faced prison term for anti-war posts flees to Lithuania

Žydrūnas Bartkus
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian president asks parliament to dismiss anti-corruption chief

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen meets and Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I
News 1 d ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania cannot pray in Church led by war supporter, says Seimas speaker

Vehicles (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania sends 80 seized vehicles to Ukraine

On June 14, Lithuania marks the Day of Mourning and Hope. It marked the beginning of Soviet deportations in 1941.
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian archive publishes names included in Soviet deportee list

US Embassy
News 1 d ago

Kara McDonald nominated for US ambassador to Lithuania

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 1 d ago

‘Arrogance in politics is suicidal’. Why are Lithuania's conservatives crumbling?

LRT studio (associative image)
News 1 d ago

LRT Council fails to elect new director general

News2023.03.23 14:00

Lithuania is building new military sites faster than planned – minister

B
BNS 2023.03.23 14:00
Construction of a military facility in Šilalė District
Construction of a military facility in Šilalė District / MoD

Three military facilities in Lithuania’s northern town of Šiauliai, as well as Vilnius and Šilalė Districts, are being built faster than planned, the country’s Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas says.

“The three military sites for 2,500 troops and civilians are coming up faster than we planned. The pace is very similar in Vilnius and at the seaside, and they will be handed over by the end of this year. And Šiauliai will come in early next year,” he told reporters on Thursday.

For the time being, the plan is to use the facilities to accommodate Lithuanian troops.

Overall, the volume of new military infrastructure being built in the country is constantly growing, Anušauskas pointed out, adding that it reflected “the realities that have emerged both geopolitically and politically that we need to strengthen our own capabilities and, of course, to create conditions to receive allies”.

“In 2021, we had the first major attempt with the establishment of Camp Herkus in Pabradė for 600 troops. But since the US has increased the number of troops, the expansion of this camp was completed in February,” the minister said.

Arvydas Anušauskas
Arvydas Anušauskas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

Two field camps in Marijampolė and Kazlų Rūda, with a capacity of 800 troops each, will be set up within a year, Anušauskas added.

Discussions are also underway with Germany on “additional infrastructure” across Lithuania for the storage of ammunition, according to him.

“We expect the future NATO plans to include conditions for increased storage of additional ammunition on the eastern flank to avoid it having to be transported all over Europe,” Anušauskas said.

Spending on ammunition “has risen to 17 percent of total defence budget” over the last two years, the defence minister pointed out.

“But ammunition needs proper storage conditions. If you buy ammunition and store it outdoors, it will have a significantly shorter shelf life. Therefore, the number of depots will be increased significantly,” he said, adding that “dozens more storage facilities” are being built.

“Next year, we will have around 30 built,” Anušauskas said. “At the same time, depots will be built to meet the needs of our allies, both Germany and other countries.”

This infrastructure is planned to be in place by 2025.

Construction of a military facility in Šilalė District
Arvydas Anušauskas
# News# Defence
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuanian dairy farmers stage a protest outside the parliament in Vilnius. The poster reads "Let's not allow this to happen"
6
48 min. ago

Milk farmers stage protest in Vilnius, demand minister’s resignation

6
„Belaruskalij“
1 h ago

Lithuania resists UN pressure to ease sanctions on Belarus

Aušrinė Armonaitė
6
3 h ago

Freedom Party fends off nepotism accusations following Lithuanian Railways appointment

6
A rotation of Portuguese troops arrived in Lithuania
4 h ago

Portuguese rotation arrives in Lithuania for military training

People (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania’s tax reform: 10 key changes

Church service (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuanian MP proposes prison sentence for disrespecting church, draws comparisons with Russia

Russian roubles
21 h ago

Lithuania mulls increasing fines for bringing cash from Russia, Belarus

Russian flag (associative image)
22 h ago

Russian student who faced prison term for anti-war posts flees to Lithuania

Žydrūnas Bartkus
23 h ago

Lithuanian president asks parliament to dismiss anti-corruption chief

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen meets and Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I
5
1 d ago

Ukrainians in Lithuania cannot pray in Church led by war supporter, says Seimas speaker

updated
5
Church service (associative image)
2023.03.22 17:59

Lithuanian MP proposes prison sentence for disrespecting church, draws comparisons with Russia

People (associative image)
2023.03.23 08:00

Lithuania’s tax reform: 10 key changes

Russian flag (associative image)
2023.03.22 15:39

Russian student who faced prison term for anti-war posts flees to Lithuania

Russian roubles
2023.03.22 16:55

Lithuania mulls increasing fines for bringing cash from Russia, Belarus

Žydrūnas Bartkus
2023.03.22 14:40

Lithuanian president asks parliament to dismiss anti-corruption chief

A rotation of Portuguese troops arrived in Lithuania
2023.03.23 09:56

Portuguese rotation arrives in Lithuania for military training

Aušrinė Armonaitė
6
2023.03.23 10:52

Freedom Party fends off nepotism accusations following Lithuanian Railways appointment

6
„Belaruskalij“
2023.03.23 12:35

Lithuania resists UN pressure to ease sanctions on Belarus

Lithuanian dairy farmers stage a protest outside the parliament in Vilnius. The poster reads "Let's not allow this to happen"
6
2023.03.23 13:34

Milk farmers stage protest in Vilnius, demand minister’s resignation

6