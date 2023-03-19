Zuokas concedes defeat in Vilnius mayoral election

On Sunday, Vilnius mayoral candidate Artūras Zuokas of the Freedom and Justice party conceded defeat to conservative Valdas Benkunskas.

“Dear Vilnius residents, thank you for your trust, but I did not win this election and I congratulate Benkunskas,” Zuokas told reporters at his headquarters.

According to unofficial data, Zuokas received 47.4 percent of the vote in the second round of the Vilnius mayoral election, while Benkunskas received 51.3 percent.

Artūras Zuokas election headquarters / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Remigijus Šimašius, who has served as Vilnius mayor since 2015, has decided to not run for another re-election.

Benkunskas, 38, is a lawyer by trade. He currently sits in the Vilnius Council and is a deputy mayor of the Lithuanian capital in charge of energy and sport.

“We will make Vilnius exceptional not only in Lithuania but also in Europe in the next four years,” Benkunskas told reporters at his headquarters on Sunday evening.

His campaign promised that he will be a “mayor without circuses”.

According to him, the biggest problem in Vilnius that he will address is the poor location of public services, such as kindergartens and polyclinics.

“This leads to problems such as traffic congestion, long commuting times,” Benkunkas says.

He also focuses on the lack of pedestrian paths and bike lanes and promises to repair most of the 230 streets that are in poor condition.

“We have the money to do it, we just need leadership and control,” says the conservative politician.

Valdas Benkunskas / E. Blaževič / LRT

He plans to build new educational facilities – both schools and kindergartens - in residential areas of the city. Benkunskas also promises incentives to attract more medics to Vilnius.

No intrigue in Klaipėda

In Klaipėda, Lithuania’s third biggest city, it became clear who the new mayor would be even before counting all votes.

Arvydas Vaitkus, who ran with the political committee Loyalto Klaipėda, was elected mayor of the port city after receiving 62 percent of the vote. In the second round, he faced Audrius Petrošius of TS-LKD.

Arvydas Vaitkus / R. Rumšienė / LRT

The city’s incumbent mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas received only 7.54 percent of the vote in the first round of mayoral elections and will leave the post after having served three times.

Vaitkus, 59, is a businessman and politician. He has headed the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, served as director of logistics of the Achema Group and as secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.