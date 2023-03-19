Naujienų srautas

Artūras Zuokas and Valdas Benkunskas
News 48 min. ago

Zuokas concedes defeat in Vilnius mayoral election

Elections in Lithuania
News 3 h ago

Ballots close in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Inna Hecker Grade and Chaim Grade
News 13 h ago

‘Even the fireplace was full of books’. Digitised archive to help rediscover Nobel-nominated Litvak writer

Barbora Burbaitė Eidukevičienė (left)
News 1 d ago

The pioneering Lithuanian doctor who told people to wash

Albertas Glazauskas
News 1 d ago

‘The fight starts inside’. Why are Lithuanian volunteers drawn to war in Ukraine?

Christian Orthodox Easter in Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch to visit Lithuania next week

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 2 d ago

Strasbourg allows Lithuania to intervene in Ukraine vs Russia case

Military drills (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to prep military fortifications

Metropolitan Inokentiy
News 2 d ago

Lithuania extends Orthodox Metropolitan Inokentiy’s residence permit

Lithuanian border
News 2 d ago

Lithuania detained 231 people for smuggling migrants in 2022

Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian Post suspends parcel service to Russia

French Rafale jets
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian troops, French fighter jets to conduct drills over Curonian Spit

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Germany under unjustified pressure over brigade – Lithuania's Skvernelis

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church says it’s moving toward autonomy

Lithuanian instructors teach Ukrainian recruits in the United Kingdom.
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to send ammunition, vehicles to Ukraine – minister

Russian TV (associative image)
News 2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: No Russian TV for you

News

2023.03.19 22:57

Zuokas concedes defeat in Vilnius mayoral election

updated
LRT.lt B
LRT.lt, BNS 2023.03.19 22:57
Artūras Zuokas and Valdas Benkunskas
Artūras Zuokas and Valdas Benkunskas / D. Umbrasas / LRT

On Sunday, Vilnius mayoral candidate Artūras Zuokas of the Freedom and Justice party conceded defeat to conservative Valdas Benkunskas.

“Dear Vilnius residents, thank you for your trust, but I did not win this election and I congratulate Benkunskas,” Zuokas told reporters at his headquarters.

According to unofficial data, Zuokas received 47.4 percent of the vote in the second round of the Vilnius mayoral election, while Benkunskas received 51.3 percent.

Artūras Zuokas election headquarters
Artūras Zuokas election headquarters / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Remigijus Šimašius, who has served as Vilnius mayor since 2015, has decided to not run for another re-election.

Benkunskas, 38, is a lawyer by trade. He currently sits in the Vilnius Council and is a deputy mayor of the Lithuanian capital in charge of energy and sport.

“We will make Vilnius exceptional not only in Lithuania but also in Europe in the next four years,” Benkunskas told reporters at his headquarters on Sunday evening.

His campaign promised that he will be a “mayor without circuses”.

According to him, the biggest problem in Vilnius that he will address is the poor location of public services, such as kindergartens and polyclinics.

“This leads to problems such as traffic congestion, long commuting times,” Benkunkas says.

He also focuses on the lack of pedestrian paths and bike lanes and promises to repair most of the 230 streets that are in poor condition.

“We have the money to do it, we just need leadership and control,” says the conservative politician.

Valdas Benkunskas
Valdas Benkunskas / E. Blaževič / LRT

He plans to build new educational facilities – both schools and kindergartens - in residential areas of the city. Benkunskas also promises incentives to attract more medics to Vilnius.

No intrigue in Klaipėda

In Klaipėda, Lithuania’s third biggest city, it became clear who the new mayor would be even before counting all votes.

Arvydas Vaitkus, who ran with the political committee Loyalto Klaipėda, was elected mayor of the port city after receiving 62 percent of the vote. In the second round, he faced Audrius Petrošius of TS-LKD.

Arvydas Vaitkus
Arvydas Vaitkus / R. Rumšienė / LRT

The city’s incumbent mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas received only 7.54 percent of the vote in the first round of mayoral elections and will leave the post after having served three times.

Vaitkus, 59, is a businessman and politician. He has headed the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, served as director of logistics of the Achema Group and as secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Artūras Zuokas and Valdas Benkunskas
Valdas Benkunskas
Artūras Zuokas election headquarters
Arvydas Vaitkus
# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Elections in Lithuania
3 h ago

Ballots close in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

updated
Inna Hecker Grade and Chaim Grade
9
13 h ago

‘Even the fireplace was full of books’. Digitised archive to help rediscover Nobel-nominated Litvak writer

9
Barbora Burbaitė Eidukevičienė (left)
1 d ago

The pioneering Lithuanian doctor who told people to wash

Albertas Glazauskas
21
1 d ago

‘The fight starts inside’. Why are Lithuanian volunteers drawn to war in Ukraine?

21
Christian Orthodox Easter in Lithuania
2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch to visit Lithuania next week

Russia's war in Ukraine
2 d ago

Strasbourg allows Lithuania to intervene in Ukraine vs Russia case

Military drills (associative image)
2 d ago

Lithuania to prep military fortifications

Metropolitan Inokentiy
2 d ago

Lithuania extends Orthodox Metropolitan Inokentiy’s residence permit

Lithuanian border
2 d ago

Lithuania detained 231 people for smuggling migrants in 2022

Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post)
2 d ago

Lithuanian Post suspends parcel service to Russia

Elections in Lithuania
2023.03.19 20:03

Ballots close in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

updated
Inna Hecker Grade and Chaim Grade
9
2023.03.19 10:00

‘Even the fireplace was full of books’. Digitised archive to help rediscover Nobel-nominated Litvak writer

9