Lithuanian border
News 3 min. ago

Lithuania detained 231 people for smuggling migrants in 2022

Lietuvos Paštas (Lithuanian Post)
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian Post suspends parcel service to Russia

French Rafale jets
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian troops, French fighter jets to conduct drills over Curonian Spit

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Germany under unjustified pressure over brigade – Lithuania's Skvernelis

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church says it’s moving toward autonomy

Lithuanian instructors teach Ukrainian recruits in the United Kingdom.
News 4 h ago

Lithuania to send ammunition, vehicles to Ukraine – minister

Russian TV (associative image)
News 5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: No Russian TV for you

MiG-29 fighter jet
News 19 h ago

Lithuanian president welcomes Poland’s decision to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Lithuanian modern art exhibition in Paris
News 21 h ago

Lithuania prepares for Lithuanian culture season in France

Constitutional Court of Lithuania
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian parliament appoints three Constitutional Court justices

Money (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Finance Ministry to unveil tax reform package next week

Violence against children
News 1 d ago

Reports of children’s rights violations on the rise in Lithuania

Russian media (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania blocks online access of sanctioned Russian media

Mayoral elections in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Early voting in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections ends on Thursday

Taiwan, semiconductor printed circuit board (associative image)
News 1 d ago

‘Dumpling alliance’: Ties grow between Taiwan and Eastern Europe

Milk
News 1 d ago

Dairy farmers in Lithuania plan large protest next week

2023.03.17 13:10

Lithuania detained 231 people for smuggling migrants in 2022

BNS 2023.03.17 13:10
Lithuanian border
Lithuanian border / BNS

Lithuania’s border guards detained 231 people smuggling migrants last year. Seventy-six were Ukrainian and 32 were Georgian citizens, the rest were Lithuanian nationals.

According to the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), most of the people smuggling cases involved irregular migrants, who had been released in the summer last year following their prolonged detention.

Last summer, organised crime upped their involvement in irregular migration, the border guards said.

In 2021, almost 4,200 people entered Lithuania from Belarus irregularly, which Lithuanian officials called a hybrid attack orchestrated by the Belarusian regime.

Lithuanian border
Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border
