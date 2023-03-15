Prosecutors close probe into migrant’s death in Lithuania

The Vilnius District Prosecutor’s Office has decided to close the pre-trial investigation into the death of a Sri Lankan migrant, whose body was found in a river near the Lithuanian border with Belarus in August last year.

Read more: First migrant death reported on Lithuanian border

A DNA test carried out during the pre-trial investigation revealed that the deceased was a 32-year-old Sri Lankan national.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the pre-trial investigation did not provide any objective data which could confirm that the death was violent.

“Having established that the death of the person was not violent, that it was an accident, the prosecutor decided to close the pre-trial investigation, as no offence was committed,” it said.

The expert report of the State Forensic Medical Service states that the exact cause of death cannot be determined due to the condition of the found body.

According to the report, the investigation revealed that the Sri Lankan national had previously attempted to enter Lithuania but was “turned back to Belarus in accordance with the legislation in force”.

“At the time, he was in good health,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The report also states that the body of the Sri Lankan national was found 857 metres from the Belarus-Lithuania border. It is possible that the man drowned while trying to enter Lithuania from Belarus via the Neris River.