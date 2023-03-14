Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

Danguolė Bublienė, chair of the Civil Division of the Supreme Court of Lithuania, has been appointed as the head of the court.

The Seimas on Tuesday endorsed her appointment by secret ballot, with 81 votes in favour, ten against and 18 abstentions Bublienė is to take office on March 27.

Bublienė told the parliament last week that the Supreme Court must become "a leader in legal thought".

"I see the Supreme Court as a leader in the development of legal thought and legal policy, boldly and wisely guaranteeing the rights of individuals and uniting not only the judiciary, but also the legal community for this purpose," she said.

According to her, the court must pay competitive salaries to its staff to attract the best lawyers.

The parliament last November appointed Bublienė, who has been working in the Supreme Court since 2017, as chairperson of the Civil Division.

Before starting her career as a judge, Bublienė worked as a lawyer, held positions at the Justice Ministry, and as an assistant at Mykolas Romeris University and Vilnius University.

She holds a degree in Law from Vilnius University and a PhD in Social Sciences.

The head of the Supreme Court is appointed by the parliament on the president's nomination.

The Supreme Court is the only court of cassation in Lithuania for reviewing effective judgements, rulings, decisions and orders passed by courts of general competence. Its verdicts are not subject to appeal.

The court says that its function is also to ensure uniform court practice of courts of general jurisdiction and develop and ensure a uniform interpretation and application of law throughout the country.