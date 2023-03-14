Naujienų srautas

Danguolė Bublienė
Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania's Supreme Court

Ukrainian troops learn how to use radars
Ukrainians in Lithuania learn to use fundraised radars

Lithuanian border
Lithuania extends state of emergency in border areas

Wagner graffiti in Serbia.
Lithuania designates Russia’s Wagner as terrorist organisation

Lithuanian Navy (associative)
Lithuanian team to deploy to EU-led naval operation in Mediterranean

Local elections in Lithuania
Early voting starts in Lithuania’s runoff mayoral elections

Protests in Moldova.
Romanian minister in Vilnius proposes sanctions for attempts to destabilise Moldova

Nico Lange
If Berlin is serious about defence, it needs to deploy brigade to Lithuania – interview

NATO fighter jets iver Vilnius
Lithuania eager to plug holes in its air defence

Russian media (associative image)
Lithuania to block IPs of sanctioned Russian media

Rush hour in Vilnius
Vilnius traffic jams getting worse, analysis shows

Steven Seagal and Vladimir Putin
Steven Seagal to help set up international pro-Russia movement

Poland builds anti-tank barriers on the border with Belarus and Russia
Poland builds anti-tank barriers on its borders. Should Lithuania follow suit?

Lithuanian Riflemen's Union celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Lithuanian Riflemen's Union approves new commander

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Nausėda continues to top presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Chicago
Once important diaspora centre, Lithuanian community in Chicago is shrinking

2023.03.14

Bublienė appointed head of Lithuania’s Supreme Court

BNS 2023.03.14
Danguolė Bublienė
Danguolė Bublienė / L. Balandis/BNS

Danguolė Bublienė, chair of the Civil Division of the Supreme Court of Lithuania, has been appointed as the head of the court.

The Seimas on Tuesday endorsed her appointment by secret ballot, with 81 votes in favour, ten against and 18 abstentions Bublienė is to take office on March 27.

Bublienė told the parliament last week that the Supreme Court must become "a leader in legal thought".

"I see the Supreme Court as a leader in the development of legal thought and legal policy, boldly and wisely guaranteeing the rights of individuals and uniting not only the judiciary, but also the legal community for this purpose," she said.

According to her, the court must pay competitive salaries to its staff to attract the best lawyers.

The parliament last November appointed Bublienė, who has been working in the Supreme Court since 2017, as chairperson of the Civil Division.

Lithuania's Supreme Court
Lithuania's Supreme Court / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Before starting her career as a judge, Bublienė worked as a lawyer, held positions at the Justice Ministry, and as an assistant at Mykolas Romeris University and Vilnius University.

She holds a degree in Law from Vilnius University and a PhD in Social Sciences.

The head of the Supreme Court is appointed by the parliament on the president's nomination.

The Supreme Court is the only court of cassation in Lithuania for reviewing effective judgements, rulings, decisions and orders passed by courts of general competence. Its verdicts are not subject to appeal.

The court says that its function is also to ensure uniform court practice of courts of general jurisdiction and develop and ensure a uniform interpretation and application of law throughout the country.

Danguolė Bublienė
Lithuania's Supreme Court
