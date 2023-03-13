Nausėda continues to top presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda retained his position at the top of the latest presidential opinion poll published by the Delfi news website on Monday.

Some 20.1 percent of respondents polled by Spinter Tyrimai in February said they would vote for the incumbent head of state if the presidential election were held next weekend, slightly up from 19.4 percent who said so in January.

His closest contestants could be Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Ignas Vėgėlė, a lawyer.

Some 10.1 percent of those polled said in February that they would vote for Šimonytė, down from 13 percent a month ago.

Vėgėlė saw support rise to 8 percent, from 6.8 percent.

Further down the list were Saulius Skvernelis, former prime minister and leader of the Democratic Union "For Lithuania", with 6 percent (5.2 percent in January), and MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūte, leader of the opposition Lithuanian Social Democratic Party, with 5.6 percent (up from 5.2 percent).

All other potential presidential hopefuls on the list received less than five percent.

Some 9.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for a candidate not included in the list, 7.7 percent said they would not vote, and 17.4 percent were undecided.

Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,012 people aged between 18 and 75 on February 18 to 27, with 50 percent interviewed by phone and the rest online. The results of the poll have an error margin of 3.1 percent.