Naujienų srautas

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
News 10 min. ago

Nausėda continues to top presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Chicago
News 2 h ago

Once important diaspora centre, Lithuanian community in Chicago is shrinking

Dog shelter (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė
News 1 d ago

Decolonising Russian culture? Lithuanian writer in Brussels looks for way forward

Alexander Lukashenko
News 1 d ago

Why is the EU soft on Lukashenko?

Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
News 1 d ago

Art exhibition in Paris celebrates 700 years of Vilnius

Independence Day in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Lithuania marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

Belaruskali
News 2 d ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
News 2 d ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 2 d ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
News 2 d ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
News 2 d ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

News

2023.03.13 10:04

Nausėda continues to top presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

B
BNS 2023.03.13 10:04
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda retained his position at the top of the latest presidential opinion poll published by the Delfi news website on Monday. 

Some 20.1 percent of respondents polled by Spinter Tyrimai in February said they would vote for the incumbent head of state if the presidential election were held next weekend, slightly up from 19.4 percent who said so in January.

His closest contestants could be Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė and Ignas Vėgėlė, a lawyer.

Some 10.1 percent of those polled said in February that they would vote for Šimonytė, down from 13 percent a month ago.

Vėgėlė saw support rise to 8 percent, from 6.8 percent.

Further down the list were Saulius Skvernelis, former prime minister and leader of the Democratic Union "For Lithuania", with 6 percent (5.2 percent in January), and MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūte, leader of the opposition Lithuanian Social Democratic Party, with 5.6 percent (up from 5.2 percent).

All other potential presidential hopefuls on the list received less than five percent.

Some 9.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for a candidate not included in the list, 7.7 percent said they would not vote, and 17.4 percent were undecided.

Spinter Tyrimai polled 1,012 people aged between 18 and 75 on February 18 to 27, with 50 percent interviewed by phone and the rest online. The results of the poll have an error margin of 3.1 percent.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme
Chicago
2 h ago

Once important diaspora centre, Lithuanian community in Chicago is shrinking

Dog shelter (associative image)
22 h ago

Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė
1 d ago

Decolonising Russian culture? Lithuanian writer in Brussels looks for way forward

Alexander Lukashenko
1 d ago

Why is the EU soft on Lukashenko?

Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
10
1 d ago

Art exhibition in Paris celebrates 700 years of Vilnius

10
Independence Day in Vilnius
2 d ago

Lithuania marks Independence Restoration Day – key events in Vilnius

Belaruskali
2 d ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
2 d ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
2 d ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
2 d ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

Dog shelter (associative image)
2023.03.12 12:00

Unwanted shelter dogs from Lithuania find new homes in Finland

Chicago
2023.03.13 08:00

Once important diaspora centre, Lithuanian community in Chicago is shrinking