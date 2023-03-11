Naujienų srautas

2023.03.11 11:00

Art exhibition in Paris celebrates 700 years of Vilnius

LS
Ludo Segers 2023.03.11 11:00
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris / L. Segers

The Iron Wolf exhibition, dedicated to the 700th anniversary of Vilnius, opened in Paris on March 9. It features some of Lithuania’s most prominent contemporary visual artists. 

Coinciding with the celebrations of Lithuania’s Restoration of Independence, the exhibition is curated by art critic Julija Palmeirao in cooperation with the gallery “Menų tiltas”, and the Lithuanian Embassy in Paris.

Palmeirao described the mythical image of a wolf as a metaphor for the birth of an idea, symbolising loyalty, fellowship, family, and friendship.

“The work of these artists represents creativity and character consistent in developing and implementing ideas and spreading the word about themselves through their creativity around the world,” she said.

Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris / L. Segers

Her words were echoed by the famous French art critic Christian Noorbergen who praised the enormous creative output of Lithuania in the field of contemporary art.

The Iron Wolf exhibition in the Commines art space exhibits works in a wide variety of visual arts: sculptures by Mykolas Sauka, Nerijus Erminas, and Audra Vau, paintings by Vilmantas Marcinkevičius, Linas Jusionis, Andrius Zakarauskas, Vytenis Lingys, Meda Norbutaitė, and Patricija Jurkšaitytė, photography of Antanas Sutkus and Imantas Selenis, as well as graphical works of Eglė Kuckaitė.

The exhibition will run until March 20. On March 15, Inga Galinytė’s performance “Bad Dream” in support of Ukraine will take place at the exhibition space, and on March 19, Jurga Zabukaitė’s short film “Room for yourself” will be screened during the day.

Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
Iron Wolf exhibition in Paris
# Society# Culture
