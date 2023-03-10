Naujienų srautas

Belaruskali
News 23 min. ago

EU considers exemptions from sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
News 36 min. ago

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

A seal pup.
News 57 min. ago

Latvia asks people to leave seals alone

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian PM proposes extending state of emergency for ‘last time’

January 13, 1991 in Lithuania
News 2 h ago

Russian national convicted for Soviet crackdown in Vilnius returns to Moscow

Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian parliament opens spring session, tax reform top priority

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 6 h ago

First Baltic citizen killed in Ukraine fighting

Office work
News 7 h ago

Why you should work less in Lithuania this Friday

Russian flag.
News 7 h ago

Russia sanctions 144 Baltic citizens

Elections in Lithuania.
News 9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Elections and threats

Klaipėda Port
News 23 h ago

Russian ship, private plane denied entry to Lithuania

Lithuanian passport
News 1 d ago

Lithuania mulls allowing dual citizenships

Astravyets nuclear power plant
News 1 d ago

Russia's state nuclear agency covered up incidents, says Lithuanian intelligence

Belarusian opposition in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Belarus’ KGB may have agents among diaspora in Lithuania – intelligence

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

Russia ready to continue war in Ukraine for another two years – Lithuanian intelligence

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Russia was preparing for possible Kaliningrad blockade, says Lithuanian intelligence report

News

2023.03.10 17:03

Lithuanian, Turkish presidents discuss security in Baltic, Black Sea regions

BNS 2023.03.10 17:03
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / Office of the Lithuanian President

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Friday to discuss security issues in the Baltic and Black Sea regions and preparations for NATO's upcoming summit in Vilnius.

The two leaders also discussed prospects for developing bilateral political and economic relations between Lithuania and Turkey, as well as support for Ukraine, the Lithuanian president's office said in a press release.

"Lithuania highly appreciates Turkey's solidarity and contribution to strengthening our security in the Baltic region. Turkey is also a key factor in ensuring security in the Black Sea region," it quoted Nausėda as saying during the meeting.

"Turkey's support for Ukraine, which is under Russia's attack, is also of utmost importance, especially in dealing with Ukraine's grain exports through Black Sea ports. This is important not only for Ukraine's economy, but also for the global food market," he said.

The Lithuanian and Turkish presidents discussed further NATO assistance to Ukraine, the enlargement of the Alliance, and preparations for the Vilnius summit scheduled for July 11–12, according to the press release.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / Office of the Lithuanian President

Nausėda told Erdogan that a key objective of the gathering is to ensure the implementation of the 2022 Madrid summit decisions to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

"We have to ensure that new regional defence plans are adopted before the Vilnius summit, as well as to increase NATO's forward presence to brigade size and to strengthen air defence in the region," he said.

The Lithuanian president said that the alliance must seriously assess and be ready to respond to all threats, including terrorism, on NATO's southern borders.

Turkey's role on the international stage has increased since Russia launched the war in Ukraine.

The NATO member brokered talks between Moscow and Kyiv on Ukrainian grain exports and prisoners of war.

Ankara's voice is also important for Sweden and Finland in their NATO membership bids, as Turkey and Hungary remain the only members to have failed to ratify the Nordic countries' accession documents.

Ankara has said it is ready to accept Finland into NATO but accuses Sweden of harbouring what it calls terrorists, including members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda meets his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
