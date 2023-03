Lithuania to send 40 instructors to Germany to train Ukrainian troops

Lithuania will send 40 instructors to Germany to train Ukrainian soldiers, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Tuesday.

"Around 40 Lithuanian instructors will join various training courses for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany," the minister told a press conference in Vilnius, held after he met with visiting German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

"I am very grateful to Lithuania as it will send an additional 40 instructors to Germany to train Ukrainian troops," the German minister said.

Lithuanian military instructors are now training Ukrainian troops in the United Kingdom and several other European countries.

