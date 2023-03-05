Lithuania ends voting in local elections

Polling stations closed at 20:00 in Lithuania’s local elections. Slightly under half of all eligible voters cast their ballots to pick municipal councils and mayors of 60 municipalities.

According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), the turnout stood at 48.94 percent.

That is the highest turnout for local elections in the last two decades. In 2019, it was 47.9 percent, while in 2015, when Lithuania introduced direct elections of mayors, 47.18 percent of eligible voters came to vote. In 2011, the turnout of local elections was 44.08 percent.

Local elections in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Elections for municipal councils and direct elections of mayors started in Lithuania on Sunday.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 and remain open until 20:00.

On Sunday, voters can only vote at the polling stations of the municipality where they have declared their residence.

On a cold and windy Sunday morning in the centre of Vilnius, the doors of the Vytenis polling station were unlocked before 07:00. All members of the commission and one observer were already waiting for voters.

One man who arrived within the first ten minutes to vote told BNS that he had not read any electoral material and that he would vote “according to his personal experience”.

“I met him [candidate] once. Since then, I liked him. Now he is running and I will vote for him,” the man said, but refused to identify himself, claiming that the name was very rare and could be recognised by his wife, with whom he has different opinions on voting.

Local elections in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Commission chairwoman Julija Čėglytė expected voters would flock in the afternoon, on their way to the ST Casimir Fair or back home from it.

“In the mornings there are usually few people. We vote in the morning, we try out the system,” Čėglytė added.

Choosing to ‘live well’

Algimantas Sadlauskas came to vote in Kaunas' Miško polling station with a note – he wrote down his favourites on a piece of paper at home – so that he could rank candidates in an electoral list.

“It’s hard to walk, I’m 77 years old, and my legs hurt, but I came with joy. [...] This is a duty,” the man told BNS.

“My father, when he was sick and unable to vote, used to vote too,” he added.

Indrė, a 40-year-old civil servant who cast her vote in the Pingvinuko polling station in Klaipėda, told BNS that it was not difficult for her to make up her mind.

“Expectations are not focused on the election results, but on the work of the elected politicians to move Klaipėda forward,” she said.

Local elections in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Irmantas, a 57-year-old musician, said he formed his opinion about the candidates from the people in his environment.

“I’m not a meticulous observer to study [candidates]. I’m not that particular,” the man told BNS.

In Šiauliai Varpo station, Bishop Eugenijus Bartulis was the first to vote.

“I’ve got work after this. I go straight to church, to the service,” the 73-year-old priest told BNS.

The cleric said he had considered how to vote for a long time, so it was not difficult to make up his mind. He said he had chosen “so that it would be good to live in Šiauliai”.

Local elections in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Elections in 60 municipalities

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) reminds voters to take their ID when they go to vote, and asks them not to take photos of the ballot papers or post them on social networks.

The Electoral Code prohibits photography or filming in polling booths in order to curb vote-buyers who, in exchange for cash or other reward, asked to see a photograph of the ballot paper marked by the voter who had sold their vote.

On election day, there will be a reinforced police force and prosecutors on duty, and observers delegated by political and non-governmental organisations will monitor the voting. They will also monitor the counting of votes.

In total, almost 2.39 million voters are on the electoral rolls for municipal councils and mayors.

Some of them have expressed their will by voting in advance, as well as at special polling stations in hospitals, nursing homes, military units, and places of detention. Older voters and people with disabilities were able to vote at home.

In the elections, residents of Lithuania are electing councils of 60 municipalities – 1,498 members in total – and 60 mayors for a four-year term of office. In all, 13,797 candidates are running for council seats, 433 of them are seeking mayorships.