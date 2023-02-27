Gabrielius Landsbergis

37 min. ago

Lithuanian FM debunks myths about potential peace in Ukraine

A military hospital in Ukraine.

2 h ago

‘Russians wore our uniforms.’ A look inside a military hospital in Ukraine

Belarusian opposition marks anti-Lukashenko protests anniversary in Vilnius

22 h ago

Lukashenko’s crusade against the Roman Catholic Church

The Lithuanian chapel in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Wahsington DC

1 d ago

How Lithuanians built a chapel in North America’s biggest Catholic church

Brussels

1 d ago

Corruption no longer dividing line between Western and Eastern Europe

Elections in Lithuania

2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Foreigners’ rights in local elections

Klaipėda, Vilnius, Kaunas

2 d ago

Lithuania’s local elections: who’s running for mayors of Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda

Final event of the Radarom! campaign

2 d ago

Radarom! campaign raises €14 million for radars for Ukraine

Modular beds in one of Kyiv's metro stations

2 d ago

Lithuanian and Latvian cos make unique beds for Kyiv metro shelters

NATO and Ukraine flags

2 d ago

NATO Vilnius summit should offer clear membership steps for Ukraine – president

Vilnius Airport

2 d ago

More Lithuanians return to Lithuania than leave for third consecutive year

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius

2 d ago

Lithuanians reacted to war: over 40% donated to Ukraine, 25% were unaffected

Volodymyr Zelensky

2 d ago

Ukraine feels Lithuania’s support in every area – Zelensky

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius

2 d ago

Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine goes on display in Vilnius

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine

3 d ago

€400m of military support – what has Lithuania sent to Ukraine?

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10

3 d ago

Lithuanians support Ukraine and back Russia sanctions in overwhelming majority – Eurostat

2023.02.27 09:55

Gabrielius Landsbergis / AP

A lasting peace in Ukraine “cannot be based on myths”, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Sunday as he addressed those myths.

In a thread on his Twitter page, Landsbergis hit back at the suggestions that Kyiv may cede some of its territory to Russia in return for peace.

“Ukrainians have shown repeatedly that they can restore territorial integrity, given the necessary weapons and training. Our support can be decisive. The ball is in our court. Ukraine can win,” he wrote.

He also addressed the notion that it is possible to achieve peace by negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Peace can only be sustainable if Putin is defeated. Ongoing negotiations with Putin would lead only to recurring conflict. Swift, full victory is the only guarantee of lasting peace,” Landsbergis said.

The foreign minister told Politico’s Playbook that his intervention was aimed at European powers.

“Even now, one year after Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, some European superpowers do not dare to say out loud: ‘Russia has to be defeated. Ukraine must win’,” he said.

Earlier this month, media reports alleged that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Paris earlier this month, to start preparing for peace talks with Russia.

“Forcing Ukraine to betray part of her citizenry would not be just, nor would it bring peace. Such ‘agreements’ only lay the foundations of the next conflict. That is why we ask Ukraine's allies to commit fully to a complete Ukrainian victory,” Landsbergis wrote.

