Lithuanian FM debunks myths about potential peace in Ukraine

A lasting peace in Ukraine “cannot be based on myths”, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Sunday as he addressed those myths.

In a thread on his Twitter page, Landsbergis hit back at the suggestions that Kyiv may cede some of its territory to Russia in return for peace.

“Ukrainians have shown repeatedly that they can restore territorial integrity, given the necessary weapons and training. Our support can be decisive. The ball is in our court. Ukraine can win,” he wrote.

We all want peace in Ukraine, but a lasting peace cannot be based on myths. Here are the myths that must be discarded before we can talk about achieving sustainable peace: 🧵 — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) February 26, 2023

He also addressed the notion that it is possible to achieve peace by negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Peace can only be sustainable if Putin is defeated. Ongoing negotiations with Putin would lead only to recurring conflict. Swift, full victory is the only guarantee of lasting peace,” Landsbergis said.

The foreign minister told Politico’s Playbook that his intervention was aimed at European powers.

“Even now, one year after Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, some European superpowers do not dare to say out loud: ‘Russia has to be defeated. Ukraine must win’,” he said.

Earlier this month, media reports alleged that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Paris earlier this month, to start preparing for peace talks with Russia.

“Forcing Ukraine to betray part of her citizenry would not be just, nor would it bring peace. Such ‘agreements’ only lay the foundations of the next conflict. That is why we ask Ukraine's allies to commit fully to a complete Ukrainian victory,” Landsbergis wrote.