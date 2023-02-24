Ukraine support rally in Vilnius

News

2 min. ago

Lithuanians reacted to war: over 40% donated to Ukraine, 25% were unaffected

Volodymyr Zelensky

News

1 h ago

Ukraine feels Lithuania’s support in every area – Zelensky

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius

News

1 h ago

Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine goes on display in Vilnius

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine

News

2 h ago

€400m of military support – what has Lithuania sent to Ukraine?

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10

News

3 h ago

Lithuanians support Ukraine and back Russia sanctions in overwhelming majority – Eurostat

Ukraine, February 2022

News

5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Supermarket worker (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Rihards Kols

News

21 h ago

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Malaga, Spain

News

21 h ago

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Belarusian fertilisers

News

21 h ago

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)

News

22 h ago

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

News

1 d ago

Lithuania wants more NATO helicopters, HIMARS systems in eastern flank – president

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

News

1 d ago

Moscow deploys ‘tricks’ to step up pressure, Lithuanian PM tells CNN

Captured Russian tanks on display in Kyiv

News

1 d ago

Ukraine’s war trophy tank to go on display in Vilnius

Conspiracy theorists (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Researcher of conspiracy theories: ‘If you tell someone they are stupid, they won’t go: I’m sorry, I’ll stop’ – interview

News

2023.02.24 11:58

Ukraine feels Lithuania’s support in every area – Zelensky

B
BNS 2023.02.24 11:58
Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky / AP

There is no area where Ukrainians do not feel Lithuania’s support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Military, political, economic, and humanitarian assistance – there is no area in which Ukraine would not feel Lithuania’s sincerity and determination,” Zelensky said in a video address at an event hosted by Vytautas Magnus University on Friday.

Ukraine will remember and appreciate this forever, he added.

“And I believe that this year we can add another element to our history. Our common victory,” Zelensky said, adding that the world must be given guarantees that evil will not return.

In December, Kyiv unveiled a 10-point peace plan that demands the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory and the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership for aggression.

According to Zelensky, the heroic sacrifices of Ukrainian soldiers will stop Russian aggression: “Our cooperation with you and with the whole world will do so. Our peace formula will do so.”

# News# Baltics and the World
Ukraine support rally in Vilnius
3 min. ago

Lithuanians reacted to war: over 40% donated to Ukraine, 25% were unaffected

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius
8
1 h ago

Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine goes on display in Vilnius

8
Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine
2 h ago

€400m of military support – what has Lithuania sent to Ukraine?

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10
3 h ago

Lithuanians support Ukraine and back Russia sanctions in overwhelming majority – Eurostat

Ukraine, February 2022
5 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Supermarket worker (associative image)
19 h ago

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Rihards Kols
21 h ago

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Malaga, Spain
21 h ago

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Belarusian fertilisers
21 h ago

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)
22 h ago

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM

Rihards Kols
2023.02.23 16:02

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Supermarket worker (associative image)
2023.02.23 17:08

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Belarusian fertilisers
2023.02.23 15:16

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Malaga, Spain
2023.02.23 15:27

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius
8
2023.02.24 11:25

Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine goes on display in Vilnius

8
Ukraine, February 2022
2023.02.24 07:16

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Ukraine support rally in Vilnius, October 10
2023.02.24 09:10

Lithuanians support Ukraine and back Russia sanctions in overwhelming majority – Eurostat

Lithuania’s military assistance to Ukraine
2023.02.24 10:27

€400m of military support – what has Lithuania sent to Ukraine?

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv
2023.02.23 13:08

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)
2023.02.23 14:05

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM