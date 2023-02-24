Ukraine feels Lithuania’s support in every area – Zelensky

There is no area where Ukrainians do not feel Lithuania’s support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Military, political, economic, and humanitarian assistance – there is no area in which Ukraine would not feel Lithuania’s sincerity and determination,” Zelensky said in a video address at an event hosted by Vytautas Magnus University on Friday.

Ukraine will remember and appreciate this forever, he added.

“And I believe that this year we can add another element to our history. Our common victory,” Zelensky said, adding that the world must be given guarantees that evil will not return.

In December, Kyiv unveiled a 10-point peace plan that demands the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory and the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership for aggression.

According to Zelensky, the heroic sacrifices of Ukrainian soldiers will stop Russian aggression: “Our cooperation with you and with the whole world will do so. Our peace formula will do so.”