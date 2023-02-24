Ukraine, February 2022

News

9 min. ago

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Supermarket worker (associative image)

News

14 h ago

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Rihards Kols

News

15 h ago

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Malaga, Spain

News

15 h ago

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Belarusian fertilisers

News

16 h ago

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

News

19 h ago

Lithuania wants more NATO helicopters, HIMARS systems in eastern flank – president

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė

News

20 h ago

Moscow deploys ‘tricks’ to step up pressure, Lithuanian PM tells CNN

Captured Russian tanks on display in Kyiv

News

22 h ago

Ukraine’s war trophy tank to go on display in Vilnius

Conspiracy theorists (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Researcher of conspiracy theories: ‘If you tell someone they are stupid, they won’t go: I’m sorry, I’ll stop’ – interview

Wang Yi and Vladimir Putin

News

1 d ago

With Moscow visit, China shows it’s leaning toward Russia, says Lithuanian FM

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)

News

1 d ago

PM nominates Lt Col Idzelis to head Lithuania’s Riflemen Union

Marius Vaščega

News

1 d ago

Measures against sanctions dodging are ‘sufficient’, says EC rep in Lithuania

The collapsed bridge

News

1 d ago

Kaunas bridge collapse uncovers work safety violations

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

News

1 d ago

Ukraine’s President Zelensky to come to Vilnius for NATO summit – ambassador

News

2023.02.24 07:16

LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

Benas Gerdžiūnas Ieva Žvinakytė, LRT.lt
Benas Gerdžiūnas, Ieva Žvinakytė, LRT.lt 2023.02.24 07:16
Ukraine, February 2022
Ukraine, February 2022 / B. Gerdžiūnas/LRT

LRT English Newsletter – February 24, 2023

A year has passed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To mark the date that ruptured our region, we bring you a special newsletter. LRT TV will also have a full-day marathon dedicated to Ukraine – tune in.

Let’s circle back to the start – February 2022.

Reporters flooded to Ukraine, anticipating that something was about to happen. The stories were pretty similar across the board: the anxiety, the ongoing fighting in Donbas and life along the frontlines, as well as the preparation for an all-out defence. When Russia recognised the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “republics”, we knew things would get worse, we just didn’t know how much.

In the run-up, Lithuania put its forces on higher readiness, continued seeking extra US and NATO troops, and ramped up aid to Ukraine. By late January, Vilnius officials continued raising red flags on the looming invasion. Most people in Lithuania were also bracing for war, a survey showed.

Forward to the morning of February 24. The Ukrainian capital woke up to dull explosions in the distance; it had begun. What followed were streams of refugees, Russia’s bombing campaigns, and the first signs of the terror to come.

But let’s switch focus to how things unfolded on our end.

In Lithuania, its own version of the mass mobilisation seen in Ukraine took place. The country declared a state of emergency, while NATO activated Baltic defence plans. The first day ended with a mass demonstration, one which wasn’t seen in Lithuania for decades. See the breathtaking pictures here.

The Baltic states were among the first, if not the first, to provide lethal aid to Ukraine with the delivery of Stinger and Javelin weapons to Kyiv on the eve of the invasion. Then, they rallied Europe for more, bringing the message of “I told you so” to Brussels.

Here’s what else happened over the year:
– Soviet monuments fell.
– Borders were closed to Russians.
– Municipalities cut ties with Russia and Belarus.
– The country raised defence spending, bought HIMARS, crowdfunded a Bayraktar drone, outlawed Z symbols, exposed a pro-Kremlin disinformation network, recognised the war as genocide and Russia as a terrorist state (here’s what it actually means).

Lithuania also sent medics, humanitarian and lethal aid (though not NASAMS anti-aircraft batteries or modern howitzers), scaled down Russian culture and language, froze assets linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs, became the first EU country to halt all Russian gas imports, downgraded diplomatic ties with Russia, as well as expelled the ambassador and diplomats.

The society also mobilised:
– took care of refugees (over half of people surveyed in a poll also said they sent humanitarian aid);
joined the fight;
mourned a Lithuanian filmmaker killed in Mariupol;
– tried to persuade businesses to ditch Russia (to varying degrees of success);
joined the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and volunteer forces, which ballooned in size; gun sales also soared;
woke up civil defence from slumber, as well as demons from the past;
– and bought up all the salt in the country.

Lithuania also had its own crisis, an indirect fallout from Russia’s invasion. We are talking, of course, about the Kaliningrad “blockade” and the Suwalki Gap fears it sparked. To put it very, very briefly – Lithuania began imposing sanctions on Russia’s rail transit to Kaliningrad. Moscow called it a “blockade” and said it would respond harshly, raising fears of an armed clash along the Suwalki Gap (a narrow stretch of land between Poland and Lithuania, which is flanked by Russia’s Kaliningrad and Belarus). As things escalated, rumours spread of Washington and Berlin pushing Lithuania to back down, while Brussels said sanctioned goods should be able to transit Lithuania (with some limits). Vilnius eventually backed down.

At LRT English, we had our own mini-crisis, you might remember, when Russia unleashed a bot campaign against us to sway, presumably, public opinion surrounding the Kaliningrad question. Unfortunately for Russia, it seems they greatly overestimated our ability to influence or reach a worldwide audience.

So, let's hope this will be the last annual war round-up.
Slava Ukraini.

IN OTHER NEWS

Taking a step back from Ukraine, here’s what’s been happening in Lithuania this week:
– Latvian representative told the Russian OSCE PA delegation to go F itself; Lithuania boycotted the session altogether.

– A Belarusian firm was caught exporting sanctioned goods via Lithuania. The authorities have now launched a probe and two people have already been detained. Read the full investigation here.

– The collapse of a motorway bridge over the Neris river last week has highlighted work safety violations at the demolition site. Elimination works may take time and disrupt traffic on one of the country’s main motorways.

– President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to travel to Vilnius for NATO’s summit in July.

– A Vilnius court on Monday ruled to liquidate the International Forum of Good Neighborhood, an organisation co-founded by Algirdas Paleckis, a controversial Lithuanian figure convicted for spying for Russia.

– Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, a new book has alleged. It also revealed more details about President Gitanas Nausėda's conflict with the then foreign and defence ministers.

– The Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air will launch regular flights between Vilnius and Malaga in Spain from July this year.

– Vilnius and Taipei will jointly set up an R&D and innovation centre in Taiwan.

– Kaunas is preparing to host the Euroleague Final Four at the end of May. Almost all the city’s hotels have been booked, with around 9,000 foreign fans expected to come to watch the game.

– For the second year running, Vilnius claimed the second spot among mid-sized cities in fDi Intelligence's European Cities and Regions of the Future ranking.

– Lithuania has made minor improvements in the protection of human and social rights, NGOs say, but they are “tepid”.

– In recent years, some residents of the old apartment blocks in Vilnius had to deal with falling balconies or collapsing walls. Experts stressed repeatedly that Soviet-era houses are nearing their expiry date. But if properly maintained, they could last up to 100 years, some believe.

– Monika Linkytė will represent Lithuania at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest where she will perform her song Stay.

– How is climate change affecting Lithuania?

– And here’s a juicy story about sexuality in Soviet Lithuania

Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas
Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė

# Features# Newsletter
Supermarket worker (associative image)
14 h ago

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Rihards Kols
15 h ago

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Malaga, Spain
15 h ago

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Belarusian fertilisers
16 h ago

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv
18 h ago

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
19 h ago

Lithuania wants more NATO helicopters, HIMARS systems in eastern flank – president

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
20 h ago

Moscow deploys ‘tricks’ to step up pressure, Lithuanian PM tells CNN

Captured Russian tanks on display in Kyiv
22 h ago

Ukraine’s war trophy tank to go on display in Vilnius

Conspiracy theorists (associative image)
7
23 h ago

Researcher of conspiracy theories: ‘If you tell someone they are stupid, they won’t go: I’m sorry, I’ll stop’ – interview

7
Rihards Kols
2023.02.23 16:02

Latvian MP tells Duma’s delegation at OSCE PA to follow Russian warship

Captured Russian tanks on display in Kyiv
2023.02.23 09:14

Ukraine’s war trophy tank to go on display in Vilnius

Conspiracy theorists (associative image)
7
2023.02.23 08:00

Researcher of conspiracy theories: ‘If you tell someone they are stupid, they won’t go: I’m sorry, I’ll stop’ – interview

7
Belarusian fertilisers
2023.02.23 15:16

Cargo, two people detained in Lithuania amid Belarusian fertiliser smuggling probe

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.02.23 10:37

Moscow deploys ‘tricks’ to step up pressure, Lithuanian PM tells CNN

Supermarket worker (associative image)
2023.02.23 17:08

Inflation outpaced Lithuanian workers’ income growth – SoDra

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2023.02.23 12:14

Lithuania wants more NATO helicopters, HIMARS systems in eastern flank – president

Malaga, Spain
2023.02.23 15:27

Wizz Air to launch flights between Vilnius and Malaga in summer

Ukraine and EU flags in Kyiv
2023.02.23 13:08

Lithuanian MPs visit Kyiv to ‘build coalition’ for Ukraine’s membership in NATO, EU

Belarusian fertiliser transit (associative image)
2023.02.23 14:05

Lithuania is doing good job enforcing sanctions – PM