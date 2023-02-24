LRT English Newsletter: It's been one year

LRT English Newsletter – February 24, 2023

A year has passed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To mark the date that ruptured our region, we bring you a special newsletter. LRT TV will also have a full-day marathon dedicated to Ukraine – tune in.

Let’s circle back to the start – February 2022.

Reporters flooded to Ukraine, anticipating that something was about to happen. The stories were pretty similar across the board: the anxiety, the ongoing fighting in Donbas and life along the frontlines, as well as the preparation for an all-out defence. When Russia recognised the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “republics”, we knew things would get worse, we just didn’t know how much.

In the run-up, Lithuania put its forces on higher readiness, continued seeking extra US and NATO troops, and ramped up aid to Ukraine. By late January, Vilnius officials continued raising red flags on the looming invasion. Most people in Lithuania were also bracing for war, a survey showed.

Forward to the morning of February 24. The Ukrainian capital woke up to dull explosions in the distance; it had begun. What followed were streams of refugees, Russia’s bombing campaigns, and the first signs of the terror to come.

But let’s switch focus to how things unfolded on our end.

In Lithuania, its own version of the mass mobilisation seen in Ukraine took place. The country declared a state of emergency, while NATO activated Baltic defence plans. The first day ended with a mass demonstration, one which wasn’t seen in Lithuania for decades. See the breathtaking pictures here.

The Baltic states were among the first, if not the first, to provide lethal aid to Ukraine with the delivery of Stinger and Javelin weapons to Kyiv on the eve of the invasion. Then, they rallied Europe for more, bringing the message of “I told you so” to Brussels.

Here’s what else happened over the year:

– Soviet monuments fell.

– Borders were closed to Russians.

– Municipalities cut ties with Russia and Belarus.

– The country raised defence spending, bought HIMARS, crowdfunded a Bayraktar drone, outlawed Z symbols, exposed a pro-Kremlin disinformation network, recognised the war as genocide and Russia as a terrorist state (here’s what it actually means).

Lithuania also sent medics, humanitarian and lethal aid (though not NASAMS anti-aircraft batteries or modern howitzers), scaled down Russian culture and language, froze assets linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs, became the first EU country to halt all Russian gas imports, downgraded diplomatic ties with Russia, as well as expelled the ambassador and diplomats.

The society also mobilised:

– took care of refugees (over half of people surveyed in a poll also said they sent humanitarian aid);

– joined the fight;

– mourned a Lithuanian filmmaker killed in Mariupol;

– tried to persuade businesses to ditch Russia (to varying degrees of success);

– joined the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and volunteer forces, which ballooned in size; gun sales also soared;

– woke up civil defence from slumber, as well as demons from the past;

– and bought up all the salt in the country.

Lithuania also had its own crisis, an indirect fallout from Russia’s invasion. We are talking, of course, about the Kaliningrad “blockade” and the Suwalki Gap fears it sparked. To put it very, very briefly – Lithuania began imposing sanctions on Russia’s rail transit to Kaliningrad. Moscow called it a “blockade” and said it would respond harshly, raising fears of an armed clash along the Suwalki Gap (a narrow stretch of land between Poland and Lithuania, which is flanked by Russia’s Kaliningrad and Belarus). As things escalated, rumours spread of Washington and Berlin pushing Lithuania to back down, while Brussels said sanctioned goods should be able to transit Lithuania (with some limits). Vilnius eventually backed down.

At LRT English, we had our own mini-crisis, you might remember, when Russia unleashed a bot campaign against us to sway, presumably, public opinion surrounding the Kaliningrad question. Unfortunately for Russia, it seems they greatly overestimated our ability to influence or reach a worldwide audience.

So, let's hope this will be the last annual war round-up.

Slava Ukraini.



IN OTHER NEWS



Taking a step back from Ukraine, here’s what’s been happening in Lithuania this week:

– Latvian representative told the Russian OSCE PA delegation to go F itself; Lithuania boycotted the session altogether.

– A Belarusian firm was caught exporting sanctioned goods via Lithuania. The authorities have now launched a probe and two people have already been detained. Read the full investigation here.

– The collapse of a motorway bridge over the Neris river last week has highlighted work safety violations at the demolition site. Elimination works may take time and disrupt traffic on one of the country’s main motorways.

– President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to travel to Vilnius for NATO’s summit in July.

– A Vilnius court on Monday ruled to liquidate the International Forum of Good Neighborhood, an organisation co-founded by Algirdas Paleckis, a controversial Lithuanian figure convicted for spying for Russia.

– Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, a new book has alleged. It also revealed more details about President Gitanas Nausėda's conflict with the then foreign and defence ministers.

– The Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air will launch regular flights between Vilnius and Malaga in Spain from July this year.

– Vilnius and Taipei will jointly set up an R&D and innovation centre in Taiwan.

– Kaunas is preparing to host the Euroleague Final Four at the end of May. Almost all the city’s hotels have been booked, with around 9,000 foreign fans expected to come to watch the game.

– For the second year running, Vilnius claimed the second spot among mid-sized cities in fDi Intelligence's European Cities and Regions of the Future ranking.

– Lithuania has made minor improvements in the protection of human and social rights, NGOs say, but they are “tepid”.

– In recent years, some residents of the old apartment blocks in Vilnius had to deal with falling balconies or collapsing walls. Experts stressed repeatedly that Soviet-era houses are nearing their expiry date. But if properly maintained, they could last up to 100 years, some believe.

– Monika Linkytė will represent Lithuania at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest where she will perform her song Stay.

– How is climate change affecting Lithuania?

– And here’s a juicy story about sexuality in Soviet Lithuania



Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė