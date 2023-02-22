The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)

2023.02.22 14:47

PM nominates Lt Col Idzelis to head Lithuania’s Riflemen Union

MA
Milena Andrukaitytė, BNS 2023.02.22 14:47
The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga) / BNS

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has nominated Lieutenant Colonel Linas Idzelis as the new commander of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, a paramilitary organisation.

“He is a professional soldier who started his military service in 1992 and he’s had a very impressive career history of various activities, positions and responsibilities, and he graduated from the Baltic Defence College,” the prime minister said on Wednesday when she presented the candidate to the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence.

Idzelis is being nominated under the new procedure after the parliament adopted the new version of the Law on the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union late last year.

Linas Idzelis
Linas Idzelis / V. Činauskas/Lithuanian Armed Forces

Previously, the commander of the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union would be appointed by the defence minister. However, the government recently extended the paramilitary organisation’s functions and decided that the entire cabinet will decide on its leader.

Under the new regulation, the commander will be appointed by the government on the prime minister’s nomination and in consultation with the parliament’s Committee on National Security and Defence. The nomination will have to be approved by the Union’s congress.

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
Linas Idzelis
