‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

The closest Soviet Lithuania came to a sexual revolution was in the student dorms, jokingly says historian Tomas Vaiseta, one of the authors of the book Little O: The Culture of Sexuality in Soviet Lithuania.

Authors of the books, Vaiseta and Valdemaras Klumbys, look at the visual culture in the pages of the press, as well as the discussion of sexuality in various books, and try to grasp people's sexual norms at the time, including by drawing on archival documents, diaries and interviews with people who still remember their lives during the Soviet occupation.

And while the surface of sexuality may seem witty, playful and eye-catching, it often hides painful things – little understanding of sexual culture the persistent violence against women.

The authors say they have only grasped this problem: the stories are so painful and complex that people are reluctant to talk about them, and society does not encourage them to do so.

In an exclusive interview, historians Klumbys and Vaiseta talk about pornography, the relationship between a totalitarian government and an authoritarian society, as well as women and the LGBTQ+ community during the Soviet times.

The title of the book is Little O [Mažasis o]. Could you tell us what it means?

Vaiseta: "Little O" comes up easily because the "big O" is normally associated with orgasm. In Western culture, it is associated with the sexual revolution, with sexual satisfaction and pleasure and, at the same time, its politicisation. The “big O” has been much publicised in the West since the late 1970s and is associated with liberation, especially the emancipation of women.

For example, the feminist movement is beginning to reflect on the myth of the vaginal orgasm: it was previously thought that this was the only way to achieve pleasure. The debate in the West revolves around these issues.

Little O: The Culture of Sexuality in Soviet Lithuania. / Photo by the publishing house Baltos Lankos

In Soviet Lithuania, during a similar period, women's sexual satisfaction also came under discussion, but in a much more restrained way. Doctors, educators, and specialists in similar fields were allowed to talk about these matters. However, women's sexual satisfaction was still not the most important thing, as family, love and other values were deemed far more important. Sexual pleasure was therefore subordinated to all these values.

This title can also be understood as a metaphor for the fact that discussions and visual expressions of sexuality existed in the Soviet era, but compared to the West, the whole culture of sexuality was built around the "little o": subdued, restrained, and restricted.

Klumbys: Sexual culture is constrained by a conservative society that is supported by the state. Although, interestingly, we found some places where the state is a bit more liberal than public opinion.

In the 1980s, the state, which needs to stimulate the birth rate [which was very low at the time] tried to change the position of women in the family and started saying that not only men should experience pleasure during sexual relations, but also women.

Valdemaras Klumbys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

One of the reasons for women's sexual dissatisfaction was the low sexual culture and because both sexes had different perceptions of sexuality. For women, it was often an obligation, an unpleasant and sometimes disgusting experience.

With the relaxation of the divorce process in 1965, divorce rates were increasing. The majority of the initiators of divorce were women, which means that they are the most dissatisfied.

Why is the society in Soviet Lithuania more conservative than in the West? After all, there was the interwar period, the visible manifestations of feminism, and a freer society.

Klumbys: "the West" and its "liberalism" are conditional terms. For example, let's look at Ireland. In this country, contraception was banned for a long time, and only allowed in the late 1980s, but it is still strictly supervised, and the same is true for abortion and divorce. Perhaps Lithuania would have been like that too if it had remained free like Finland. We do not know this.

Our society is a peasant society, about 80% were peasants between the world wars, and they are always conservative.

Vaiseta: It is also important that Lithuania is Catholic.

Tomas Vaiseta / J. Stacevičius/LRT

I would also add that an authoritarian state shapes an authoritarian society or prevents it from becoming different. Of course, conservatism is not necessarily the same as an authoritarian society, but in this case, Lithuanian society was authoritarian.

It is sometimes mistakenly assumed that everything related to the culture of sexuality [...] comes from the state, ie the controls and constraints. In reality, a lot of things come from society itself; it's something that society is not comfortable talking about.

Klumbys: It's hard sometimes to distinguish one from the other.

Vaiseta: The best example is people who are homosexual. Yes, male homosexual relations were forbidden in Soviet times, some men were convicted, but when we look at the numbers, how many convictions there were, and we imagine how many homosexual people are actually in society, we understand that the number of convictions was not very high. it fluctuated a lot over time, so it meant that there were political, ideological, social campaigns that were being launched from above.

But it is also clear that homosexuality was no longer such an important issue for the state that it needed to subordinate an entire powerful apparatus. I do not deny that homosexual people have suffered persecution at the hands of the state, but it is clear that it was not the most important issue for the state.

Virgilijus Šonta, from the series "Boys" (1983-1986). / V. Šonta

In some places, people were reporting homosexual people to the authorities, trying to sue them. The public perceived that there was a bigger problem here: the state was being asked to do something, and it sometimes looked the other way.

Sexologist Igoris Konas recalls the following story from Leningrad at the time, which may, of course, be a rumour or an anecdote. One of the city's police chiefs decided that the Criminal Code provision against homosexual men should be enforced consistently and that they should start catching them. And then the police officer got a phone call from someone at the top of the party saying: what have you come up with now? Do you want to close down the entire Kirov Theatre [the Opera and Ballet Theatre, now the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg]?

Not only was there an authoritarian state, but also an authoritarian society, which was rooted not only in the desire to standardise sexual identities – to have one model for everyone – but also in the prejudice against hippies who did not look like everyone else.

Yes, hippies were rounded up by the police or the Komsomol, had their hair cut, and were told to dress differently. But there was also a large section of society that did not like people who were 'out of the norm' and did not fit in with the mainstream image. It seems to me that not enough is being said about this – in an authoritarian state, an authoritarian society is formed and maintained and it starts to govern itself.

Virgilijus Šonta, from the series "Boys" (1983-1986). / V. Šonta

Klumbys: It is difficult for change to occur in such a society. [...] If we compare it with the West, after the sexual revolution, the state comes in and promotes a more liberal policy: also in the sexual field.

State policy [in the Soviet Union] was stagnant. For example, the demographic problems in the USSR were apparent at the beginning of the 1980s, and the reaction in the form of legislation only came about a decade later. For example, ways were found to allow women to work part-time, to take care of children.

The same with sexuality: the theme of masculinity is visible. The state was trying to change things for women, for example, by bringing them into the labour market, and there was economic emancipation. But there were only slogans and no practical solutions on how to involve men more in family life. For example, we now have paternity leave. In the Soviet Union, there was not even a question of this: men were simply not allowed out of work.

You both talked a bit about the situation of men during the Soviet era. Dalia Leinartė, who has recently published a book about the family in Lithuania, also talks about men. One of her points is that ideology expected nothing from men. What do you think about that?

Klumbys: The ideology expected men to be soldiers and workers. There were only sporadic cases, maybe only at the end of the 1980s, of the state showing an interest in the role of men in the family. At that time, for example, in the magazine Šeima (Family), there were idealised articles in which men were also important. Obviously, this was not the case, the pictures were embellished.

You could not understand how much of this was state policy and how much of it was an attempt by individuals in the Ministry of Education to solve the problem of divorce, which was clearly visible to them. State policy is manifested in the laws, but there was not much mention of men: the focus is on women, on how to improve their situation, and men are only mentioned when it comes to increasing their respect for [women] and responsibility. Nothing concrete, more slogans.

There is a term in the book called “dictatorship of love” – could you explain what it means?

Vaiseta: The dictatorship of love is a term I coined, which means that in the Soviet Union, the people who speak in the public space put the ideal of love first, and everything else, including sexual relations, is only meant for the ultimate fulfilment of love, not the other way around.

There is no question of sexual relations being valuable in themselves separate from love. At that time, in the public space, this was unthinkable. It is difficult to understand what is meant by the word 'love' at that time.

Virgilijus Šonta, from the series "School – my home“ (1980–1983). / V. Šonta

There are many meanings of this word. For example, during the Stalinist period, it was associated with industrial relations: two young workers sacrifice themselves for the state and fall in love. Then there is the idea of pragmatic love: love based on respect, helping each other, making it easier to live together, talking about the fact that passionate love is not necessary, but of course, it exists in society. Nevertheless, this word is always brought to the forefront of public discourse and everything else is subordinated to the purpose of love.

If a man is told to think about how to satisfy a woman, it is not because sexual pleasure is a value in itself, but because it will enable you to keep the family together, strengthen the bonds of love, and there will be fewer problems in the family.

In one of the chapters you focus on visual culture and magazines. Why?

Vaiseta: In the Bible, everything starts with the word, and in the culture of sexuality with the image. The Soviets were clearly aware of this: visual culture was more controlled than texts.

If we talk about other parts of visual culture, not just the press, then in the second half of the 1970s there is a strong visual sexualisation, which clashes with the image that we have in our memory that nothing was shown in the Soviet era, not even a kiss or a naked body.

We are only talking about the visual sexualisation of women. Visual culture is clearly and strongly sexualised through the image of women, especially in some publications.

The cover of the magazine Šluota (Broom), 1967. Šluota magazine usually took a playful approach to sexuality issues. / Photo of the publishing house Baltos Lankos

Cover of the magazine Šluota (no 6, 1967). K. Apočius. This cover, according to historians, is one of the few examples of male sexualisation that can be found in the press of the time. / Photo by the publishing house Baltos Lankos

And why during that period? What happened in the 1970s?

Vaiseta: It is often assumed that the media during the Soviet period functioned as an ideological indoctrination apparatus. Of course, it did, but at the same time, every editorial office was concerned with having readers. And that means that they are also interested in people's needs.

There is even some ‘market research’. They were rudimentary but were done nonetheless. For example, the correspondents of Švyturys went around the regions and surveyed people: what do you read? Why do you read?

In the archives, you can find correspondents' summaries: people on the newsstand would choose a magazine by its cover. He pointed out that Švyturys was losing out to Jaunimo Gretas, because they prefer more colourful covers. People's questionnaires show that they were not falsified. For example, some men write from the Soviet army and say that they liked it when naked women appeared in the magazine and that there should be more of them.

Some were outraged: one section of the book is called "The revolution of the plucky ladies", which is a quote from a reader's letter, which resented the fact that such images were shown at all. From a contemporary perspective, the picture is not so screaming: a girl's face with a fashionable ponytail, but it is associated with sexual features and that is outrageous.

The editorials were responding to the demand of the people. Sexualisation came as a perception that people needed it, that it was interesting and that it was a way to attract the attention of readers.

Klumbys: And the editorial staff themselves liked it. Once, censors came to Šluota and said that they should reduce the number of candid photos. The head of the sensors said that, in his opinion, it was not important and it was just a matter of following orders. The impression is that he was sorry that the number of such photographs should be reduced.

Vaiseta: Obviously, in 1968 there was an instruction from the top that they needed to "crack down" on this rampant sexualisation. We think that this is primarily related to the events in Czechoslovakia, but, although it would have to be investigated further, the Soviet authorities saw what was happening in the West in the same year – students protesting at universities, France stagnating for several weeks.

Those students on the barricades were displaying slogans of sexuality, so the Soviet authorities saw [it as a threat]. The events in Czechoslovakia were important because they were a direct threat to the local authorities. The Soviet government is brutal; it always had one eye on the West. The desire to overtake was the desire to at least come close to it.

Night at the bus station, Kaunas, 1963. / Antanas Sutkus

The second cover of the book mentions that during the Soviet era, people used to gather together in groups to watch pornographic films. How common was that?

Klumbys: The word "pornography" in the Soviet era was used to describe what was unacceptable. For example, it was common for people who saw others dressed “too Western” to say they were dressed “pornographically”.

And pornography as a phenomenon has always been there. Even in Stalin's time, there was pornography. In Lithuania, we did not find anything at that time, but in Estonia, in 1950 there was a pornography factory. There were also people who were paid for seducing women to take photographs. Some of the women who took photographs were prostitutes.

A qualitative breakthrough came with the availability of videos. We are talking about around 1982, when video cassettes started to proliferate. There were group screenings of several films: the repertoire, we were told, included Indian films, action films, and pornography. A story comes to mind of a man and his wife travelling from Vilnius to Kaunas to watch films. Even the Soviet officials had gathered to watch Italian pornography. But there were some people who were punished. Interestingly, it was not for showing inappropriate artistic films, but for pornography.

Since there were few people showing and many people who wanted to watch, there were large groups of people, of different sexes. The screening would start with a Fellini film and end with pornography, for example, the most famous pornographic film, Catherine the Great.

Vaiseta: It's also interesting to note that watching erotic and pornographic films from abroad also brought different ideas about what sexual relations could look like. For example, we have a testimony about a session where men are surprised to see that after the sexual act ends, the actors continue to caress each other and go to take a shower.

Klumbys: In the West, 'light' pornography also had an educational function for a long time, but in the Soviet Union, with the proliferation of cassettes, people wanted the crudest films. Before perestroika, sexuality was playful, while in videotapes it was crude.

The cover of the magazine Šluota (Broom), 1967. Šluota magazine usually took a playful approach to sexuality issues. / Photo of the publishing house Baltos Lankos

The last chapter of the book is about sexual behaviour, which is also the most difficult to grasp. One of your methods is to interview people who remember the Soviet era. You already say in the book that people are reluctant to open up, but what can be said from your research about people's sexual behaviour?

Vaiseta: The testimonies collected in the book tells of the behaviour of some university students. It is not clear how much of it is anecdotes and how much is true, but it does seem to reflect the fact that there was certainly free behaviour in a sexual sense.

Klumbys: For example, there are stories of women sleeping with several men in a row in the same dorm room, races of "who can hold out the longest" and so on. The stories appear in Catholic self-help, so the events can be generalised to moralise. It is very difficult to record such things, because, in the memoirs, especially the women, they will certainly not say that they took part in orgies.

Vaiseta: I would say, half-jokingly, but only half-jokingly, that the closest Soviet Lithuania came to the sexual revolution was in the student dorm bed.

Young people were escaping from the watchful eye of their parents – many were leaving small towns and villages for urbanisation and going to university. Universities have always been places where people are exposed to a diversity of opinions and cultures, even in authoritarian, Soviet societies.

The dorm is both very restrictive and makes freer relationships inevitable. For example, if your friend sleeps in one bed, you bring your girlfriend and cuddle with her in another bed. This may seem scary to some, but it is almost inevitable. Dorms are centres of sexual culture.

But I should say that an important theme, which we have only outlined in the book, is sexual violence. When you read diaries of the time, it is almost inevitable that women are confronted with sexual violence. For example, we find stories of a man raping his wife, even if he had another woman. It is very difficult to talk about these things. We quote one woman who has experienced sexual violence, but we learned about it from others, not from her.

Cover of the magazine Nemunas (no 11, 1970). According to the authors of the book, this cover was a source of controversy: readers assumed that these two people were photographed after having sex. / Photo by the publishing house Baltos Lankos

Klumbys: It's a great shame to talk about it. Nobody encouraged talking about such experiences back then. The police did not accept such reporters. If a statement was brought to them, every effort was made to discourage [the woman] from proceeding.

Vaiseta: There is a story about a woman who was watching the news [several years ago] and it was about the MeToo movement. It's only when she finished watching the programme that she realises that she was molested by a teacher. He was always swiping her thigh as she walked between desks in class.

She didn't think about it at the time and only realised it when a different vocabulary and behavioural norms changed. It seems like a small thing, it's hard to grasp, but it's also hard to grasp the grave sexual violence that was at the foundation of the whole Soviet culture of sexuality.

Klumbys: It's still a patriarchal culture. For example, there are stories that if a woman refused to dance with a guy, she might get punched in the face. Even my mother has told me such things. Not a fist, but a slap in the face, because refusing to dance was an insult to masculinity.