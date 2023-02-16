Working during holidays in Lithuania? Here's what you should know

Most people in Lithuania have a day off on February 16, State Restoration Day. If you are working, here’s what you need to know.

According to Lithuanian laws, employees have the right to refuse work during a public holiday. Exceptions apply if you are employed on irregular working hours or your union has signed a collective agreement, allowing work on public holidays.

Nevertheless, all employees must be paid at least twice their salary for their work, regardless of their employment contract. Overtime must also be paid no less than one and a half times the employee’s wage.

If working overtime at night, the pay must be double that of a regular wage.

At the request of the employee, the time spent working on rest days or public holidays or overtime hours multiplied by the appropriate rate laid down in the Labour Code may be added to the annual leave time.

Remote work (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

You may also request for the extra hours worked during a public holiday to be added to the annual holidays, instead of receiving extra pay.

Meanwhile, employees who are pregnant or have recently given birth may only be assigned to work during public holidays, as well as for night shifts, with their consent.

All communication between employer and employee must be in writing. The standard of the document is not defined by law, so it may be expressed in free form.

Additionally, the work day is one hour shorter on the eve of a public holiday, except for part-time employees.