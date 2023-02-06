Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium

News

8 min. ago

Kaunas plans to build walk of fame for athletes

Lithuanian Railways

News

40 min. ago

Lithuanian Railways warns of schedule changes and cancelations due to upgrade works

Dairy farm (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian farmers to erect crosses outside supermarkets in protest over ‘unfair’ pricing

Vilnius Airport

News

4 h ago

Lithuania has an accessibility problem – but does it need a national airline?

Cepelinai

News

1 d ago

Cepelinai, a not so traditional staple of Lithuanian cuisine

Teleworking (associative image)

News

2 d ago

Live in Lithuania, work in the UK? Teleworking survives and thrives post-pandemic

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

News

2 d ago

Minsk’s new pick for foreign minister shows Lukashenko is looking for plan B

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre

News

2 d ago

Lithuanian national opera house staff revolt against new director appointment

Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria

News

2 d ago

Lithuania threatens to boycott OSCE event if Russian MPs are invited

Vladimir Solovyov

News

2 d ago

Russian propagandist attacks Lithuania: ‘Why do we put up with their existence?’

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas

News

3 d ago

Kaunas stadium gets UEFA Category 4, ready to host top-level matches

Rosneft

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian court refuses to hear Rosneft’s lawsuit due to ‘EU principles’

Such moments of sunshine were very rare last month

News

3 d ago

Vilnius saw 5 hours of sunshine in January

Economy (associative image)

News

3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Staving off recession

Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games

News

3 d ago

Baltics, Poland call on IOC to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

Audimas store (associative image)

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian sportswear maker says its brand is used in Moscow without authorisation

News

2023.02.06 11:28

Lithuanian Railways warns of schedule changes and cancelations due to upgrade works

B
BNS 2023.02.06 11:28
Lithuanian Railways
Lithuanian Railways / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Some train schedules will be affected on Monday due to railway electrification works, LTG Link, the passenger arm of Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LTG), says.

The affected routes are Vilnius-Klaipėda, Vilnius-Šiauliai, Kaunas-Šiauliai, Radviliškis-Klaipėda. Some services on these routes will be temporarily shortened or cancelled, the company said.

“These works are of particular importance both for LTG and for the whole country. Train services between Vilnius, Šiauliai, Klaipėda and intermediate towns will be limited over the upcoming months. We are making every effort to ensure that these temporary changes affect our passengers as little as possible,” Linas Baužys, CEO of LTG Link, was quoted in the company’s press release.

The electrification works will be carried out on the Kaišiadorys-Radviliškis section until March 16, and they are scheduled to continue on the Šiauliai-Klaipėda section between March 17 and May 25.

Train passengers are advised to follow updates on the company’s website www.LTGLink.lt, the LTG Link app or other channels.

# Economy
Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium
9 min. ago

Kaunas plans to build walk of fame for athletes

Dairy farm (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuanian farmers to erect crosses outside supermarkets in protest over ‘unfair’ pricing

Vilnius Airport
6
4 h ago

Lithuania has an accessibility problem – but does it need a national airline?

6
Cepelinai
5
1 d ago

Cepelinai, a not so traditional staple of Lithuanian cuisine

5
Teleworking (associative image)
2 d ago

Live in Lithuania, work in the UK? Teleworking survives and thrives post-pandemic

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, right, and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov
7
2 d ago

Minsk’s new pick for foreign minister shows Lukashenko is looking for plan B

7
Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre
2 d ago

Lithuanian national opera house staff revolt against new director appointment

Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, Austria
2 d ago

Lithuania threatens to boycott OSCE event if Russian MPs are invited

Vladimir Solovyov
2 d ago

Russian propagandist attacks Lithuania: ‘Why do we put up with their existence?’

Darius and Girėnas Stadium in Kaunas
3 d ago

Kaunas stadium gets UEFA Category 4, ready to host top-level matches

Vilnius Airport
6
2023.02.06 08:00

Lithuania has an accessibility problem – but does it need a national airline?

6
Dairy farm (associative image)
2023.02.06 09:37

Lithuanian farmers to erect crosses outside supermarkets in protest over ‘unfair’ pricing

Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium
2023.02.06 12:00

Kaunas plans to build walk of fame for athletes