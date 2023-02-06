Lithuanian Railways warns of schedule changes and cancelations due to upgrade works

Some train schedules will be affected on Monday due to railway electrification works, LTG Link, the passenger arm of Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LTG), says.

The affected routes are Vilnius-Klaipėda, Vilnius-Šiauliai, Kaunas-Šiauliai, Radviliškis-Klaipėda. Some services on these routes will be temporarily shortened or cancelled, the company said.

“These works are of particular importance both for LTG and for the whole country. Train services between Vilnius, Šiauliai, Klaipėda and intermediate towns will be limited over the upcoming months. We are making every effort to ensure that these temporary changes affect our passengers as little as possible,” Linas Baužys, CEO of LTG Link, was quoted in the company’s press release.

The electrification works will be carried out on the Kaišiadorys-Radviliškis section until March 16, and they are scheduled to continue on the Šiauliai-Klaipėda section between March 17 and May 25.

Train passengers are advised to follow updates on the company’s website www.LTGLink.lt, the LTG Link app or other channels.