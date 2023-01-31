Lithuania inches up to 33rd spot on corruption perception index

Dmitry Peskov

Lithuania ranks 33rd on Transparency International’s global Corruption Perceptions Index 2022 published on Tuesday. It rose one spot from last year’s ranking.

Lithuania scored 62 on a 100-point scale and ranks 12th among EU member countries.

Globally, Denmark tops the list with 90 points, followed by New Zealand and Finland with 87 points each, and Norway with 84 points.

Estonia slipped to number 14 in the latest index with 74 points (13th place and 74 points last year), and Latvia fell to number 39 with 59 points (36th place and 59 points). Poland dropped to 45th place with 55 points (42nd place and 56 points).

Belarus fell to number 91 with 39 points (82nd place and 41 points last year), and Russia slid to 137th position with 28 points (136th place and 29 points).

The EU’s average score is 64 points out of 100.

The Corruption Perceptions Index measures the perceived level of corruption on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 indicates that a country is perceived as highly corrupt and 100 means that it is perceived as “very clean”. The level of corruption in the public and government sectors is evaluated by various experts and business leaders.

The Lithuanian government has decided to measure its success in the fight against corruption based on the index, with its programme aiming at achieving a score of 70 points in 2024.

