Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games

News

50 min. ago

Lithuanian MP calls for barring Russian, Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics

European Commission

News

1 h ago

EC to present plan of untying electricity price from gas in March – Lithuanian commissioner

Lithuania's border with Belarus

News

2 h ago

‘Some have been missing for months’: Volunteers fear for migrants’ lives at Lithuanian border

Gas (associative image)

News

5 h ago

Russia doubled LPG exports to Baltics in 2022 – media

Food

News

6 h ago

Food prices in Lithuania: first to rise, first to start falling?

A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.

News

8 h ago

Lithuania marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Food prices (associative image)

News

8 h ago

Lithuania’s annual inflation at 18.4% in January

Vilnius 700-year anniversary celebration

News

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Birthdays and scandals

Trolleybus in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Vilnius gets €48m EBRD loan for new trolleybuses

Berlinale

News

1 d ago

Baltics highlighted as ‘countries in focus’ at Berlinale European Film Market

Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet

News

1 d ago

Baltics push for transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine – media

Petras Gražulis

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs initiate bid to impeach fellow lawmaker Gražulis

Malaysia (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Missing Lithuanian woman found in Malaysia after 4 years of searches

A migrant accommodation centre (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Red Cross confirms death of migrant who was denied asylum in Lithuania

Ukrainian hryvnia notes (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Ukrainian in Lithuania loses 12m hryvnias, armed robbery suspected

Olympic rings (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Baltics, Nordics oppose Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in global sports

News

2023.01.27 16:44

EC to present plan of untying electricity price from gas in March – Lithuanian commissioner

SB
Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS 2023.01.27 16:44
European Commission
European Commission / Shutterstock

The EU electricity market reform aimed at untying the electricity price from the price of gas will be presented in March, Lithuanian European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius says.

“The Commission plans to present this proposal as early as March,” the European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries told the Lithuanian parliamentary Committee on European Affairs on Friday. “There are no further details at the moment, consultations are ongoing with both member states and stakeholders.”

The electricity market reform is part of a plan to tackle the ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius
EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius / E. Blaževič/LRT

In September, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU electricity market reform was necessary to reduce the gas impact on electricity prices.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine many EU member states were calling for a fundamental and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market as they believed gas had a disproportionate influence on wholesale electricity prices.

In December, EU energy ministers agreed on a gas price cap of 180 euros per MWh, which would come into effect once the next-month price on the Dutch TTF exchange exceeds it for three working days and is 35 euros higher than prices on other international markets during the same period.

The new regime will come into force on February 15 and will be in place for one year.

European Commission
EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius
Electricity
# Economy# Energy# Baltics and the EU
Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games
50 min. ago

Lithuanian MP calls for barring Russian, Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics

Lithuania's border with Belarus
2 h ago

‘Some have been missing for months’: Volunteers fear for migrants’ lives at Lithuanian border

Gas (associative image)
5 h ago

Russia doubled LPG exports to Baltics in 2022 – media

Food
6 h ago

Food prices in Lithuania: first to rise, first to start falling?

A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
8 h ago

Lithuania marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Food prices (associative image)
8 h ago

Lithuania’s annual inflation at 18.4% in January

Vilnius 700-year anniversary celebration
9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Birthdays and scandals

Trolleybus in Vilnius
1 d ago

Vilnius gets €48m EBRD loan for new trolleybuses

Berlinale
1 d ago

Baltics highlighted as ‘countries in focus’ at Berlinale European Film Market

Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet
1 d ago

Baltics push for transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine – media

Vilnius 700-year anniversary celebration
2023.01.27 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Birthdays and scandals

Food
2023.01.27 11:10

Food prices in Lithuania: first to rise, first to start falling?

Food prices (associative image)
2023.01.27 09:23

Lithuania’s annual inflation at 18.4% in January

Gas (associative image)
2023.01.27 12:47

Russia doubled LPG exports to Baltics in 2022 – media

A monument at the ninth fort in Kaunas, Lithuania. Tens of thousands of Jews were killed there during the Holocaust.
2023.01.27 09:33

Lithuania marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Lithuania's border with Belarus
2023.01.27 14:57

‘Some have been missing for months’: Volunteers fear for migrants’ lives at Lithuanian border

Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympic Games
2023.01.27 17:04

Lithuanian MP calls for barring Russian, Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics