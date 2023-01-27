EC to present plan of untying electricity price from gas in March – Lithuanian commissioner

The EU electricity market reform aimed at untying the electricity price from the price of gas will be presented in March, Lithuanian European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius says.

“The Commission plans to present this proposal as early as March,” the European commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries told the Lithuanian parliamentary Committee on European Affairs on Friday. “There are no further details at the moment, consultations are ongoing with both member states and stakeholders.”

The electricity market reform is part of a plan to tackle the ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius / E. Blaževič/LRT

In September, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU electricity market reform was necessary to reduce the gas impact on electricity prices.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine many EU member states were calling for a fundamental and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market as they believed gas had a disproportionate influence on wholesale electricity prices.

In December, EU energy ministers agreed on a gas price cap of 180 euros per MWh, which would come into effect once the next-month price on the Dutch TTF exchange exceeds it for three working days and is 35 euros higher than prices on other international markets during the same period.

The new regime will come into force on February 15 and will be in place for one year.