News

2023.01.26 17:31

Vilnius gets €48m EBRD loan for new trolleybuses

BNS 2023.01.26 17:31
Trolleybus in Vilnius
Trolleybus in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide a loan of up to 48.25 million euros to Vilnius Public Trasport (VVT) for the purchase of 159 new trolleybuses.

The project’s total value stands at 90 million euros. On top of the EBRD funding, VVT will receive a national grant of 10 million euros, the EBRD said.

VVT plans to acquire 91 trolleybuses over two years. The first new trolleybuses are expected to be delivered in the summer of 2024, and the rest in early 2025.

During the second phase of the fleet upgrade, VVT will launch a separate tender for the purchase of 68 multi-axle trolleybuses. This will bring the total number of new trolleybuses to 159 by 2026.

VVT currently has 657 vehicles, including 405 buses and 252 trolleybuses.

