Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet

23 min. ago

Baltics push for transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine – media

Petras Gražulis

1 h ago

Lithuanian MPs initiate bid to impeach fellow lawmaker Gražulis

Malaysia (associative image)

2 h ago

Missing Lithuanian woman found in Malaysia after 4 years of searches

A migrant accommodation centre (associative image)

3 h ago

Red Cross confirms death of migrant who was denied asylum in Lithuania

Ukrainian hryvnia notes (associative image)

4 h ago

Ukrainian in Lithuania loses 12m hryvnias, armed robbery suspected

Olympic rings (associative image)

4 h ago

Baltics, Nordics oppose Russian and Belarusian athletes participating in global sports

Kaunas Regional Court receives a bomb threat

5 h ago

Kaunas Court evacuated over bomb threat

Taiwan, semiconductor printed circuit board (associative image)

7 h ago

Taiwan chip deal is ‘golden goose’ for Lithuania – interview

German Leopard 2 tanks

22 h ago

Germany maintains NATO unity by sending tanks to Ukraine – minister

Moscow (associative image)

23 h ago

Russians consider Baltics a threat – survey

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania to donate over 607k coronavirus vaccines to Uzbekistan

LGBTQ flag in Vilnius

1 d ago

Will ECHR ruling on Russia affect same-sex couples in Lithuania?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

1 d ago

Sweden and Finland may join NATO after Turkish elections – Lithuanian MP

Lithuanian military instructors leave for the UK to train Ukrainian troops

1 d ago

Lithuanian military instructors leave for UK to train Ukrainian troops

Volodymyr Zelensky

1 d ago

President Zelensky awards Vilnius ‘rescuer city’ title

Vilnius public transport

1 d ago

Vilnius starts celebrating its anniversary with free public transport

2023.01.26 15:23

Baltics push for transfer of Western fighter jets to Ukraine – media

Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet / AP

After Germany, the US, and other Western allies finally approved tank shipments to Ukraine, the country battling Russian invasion has now set its eyes on modern fighter jets, a wish supported by the Baltic states.

According to Politico, which interviewed several Western military officials and diplomats, conversation about supplying Ukraine with fighter jets is already underway, pushed by Ukrainian officials with support from hawkish Baltic states.

“The next natural step would be fighters,” a diplomat from a northern European country said. However, the fears of escalation are still high.

According to the diplomat, Washington has told Kyiv that supplying aircraft is a “no-go, for the moment“.

“There’s a red line there – but last summer we had a red line on the HIMARS, and that moved. Then it was battle tanks, and that’s moving,” Politico quoted him as saying.

NATO defence ministers will again meet at the US military base of Ramstein next month, where they are expected to discuss air support to Ukraine.

So European countries have already signalled their readiness to supply Ukraine with fighter jets. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told the Dutch parliament last week that his cabinet would consider supplying F-16 fighter jets if Kyiv requests them.

Last month, Slovakian Foreign Minister Rastislav Káčer also said his government was “ready” to hand Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters to Kyiv and was talking with NATO partners and the Ukrainian president about how to do so.

However German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out fighter jet deliveries on Wednesday: “There will be no fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine. This was made clear very early.”

