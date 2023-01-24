Dennis Hastert

News

43 min. ago

Lithuania strips ex-US House speaker of state award over child abuse

Non-essential retailers have been ordered to close during the lockdown

News

1 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid restrictions on businesses were constitutional – top court

Tuberculosis (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian school reports TB outbreak, 3 students hospitalised

January 1863 Uprising exhibition in Warsaw

News

3 h ago

January Uprising artefacts from Vilnius go on display in Warsaw

Police (associative image)

News

4 h ago

False reports claim bombs in Vilnius schools

Arvydas Anušauskas

News

7 h ago

Lithuania’s MoD on military support to Kyiv: We don’t have tanks but we have opinions

European Union

News

8 h ago

Europe’s Single Market turning thirty and still going strong – opinion

Lithuanian region (associative image)

News

9 h ago

Lithuanian regions face fastest depopulation in EU

Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė

News

23 h ago

Lithuania loses ECHR case over children’s book about same-sex relationships

Grigory Kanovich

News

1 d ago

Jewish Lithuanian author Grigory Kanovich passes away aged 93

Dennis Hastert

News

1 d ago

US politician who confessed to child molestation remains honouree of Lithuania

Russia's embassy in Estonia

News

1 d ago

Russia expels Estonian ambassador over ‘unfriendly’ relations

Kristijonas Bartoševičius

News

1 d ago

Conservative MP resigns from Lithuanian parliament, investigated over sexual abuse

Vilnius Airport

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian airports temporarily evacuated over bomb scare

Andrej Babiš

News

1 d ago

Czech presidential candidate rejects possibility of Russian attack on Baltics

Cyber attack (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Russian ‘cyber attack’ targets Ukrainians in Lithuania – intelligence

News

2023.01.24 17:06

Lithuania strips ex-US House speaker of state award over child abuse

B
BNS 2023.01.24 17:06
Dennis Hastert
Dennis Hastert / AP

On Tuesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree stripping Dennis Hastert, a former speaker of the US House of Representatives, who has admitted to child molestation, of his Lithuanian state decoration.

Hastert was awarded the 1st Class Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas in 2001. He was also named an honorary citizen of Vilnius in the same year for his consistent support for Lithuania's NATO membership.

The City Council of Vilnius plans to consider stripping Hastert of the honorary citizen title in early February.

Nausėda signed the decree following the State Awards Council’s recommendation.

In 2016, Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison as part of a bank fraud case involving hush money to conceal his past sexual misconduct. The US speaker admitted to sexually abusing boys as a teacher and wrestling coach at Yorkville School in Illinois from the 1960s to the early 1980s before his congressional career began.

Hastert served as speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999-2007 and resigned amid suspicions that he had overlooked a scandal involving another former member of the House of Representatives, Mark Foley, who sent sexually explicit or ambiguous messages to teenagers.

Dennis Hastert
Dennis Hastert
Dennis Hastert
# News# Baltics and the World
Non-essential retailers have been ordered to close during the lockdown
1 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid restrictions on businesses were constitutional – top court

Tuberculosis (associative image)
1 h ago

Lithuanian school reports TB outbreak, 3 students hospitalised

January 1863 Uprising exhibition in Warsaw
3 h ago

January Uprising artefacts from Vilnius go on display in Warsaw

Police (associative image)
4 h ago

False reports claim bombs in Vilnius schools

Arvydas Anušauskas
7 h ago

Lithuania’s MoD on military support to Kyiv: We don’t have tanks but we have opinions

European Union
8 h ago

Europe’s Single Market turning thirty and still going strong – opinion

Lithuanian region (associative image)
9 h ago

Lithuanian regions face fastest depopulation in EU

Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
23 h ago

Lithuania loses ECHR case over children’s book about same-sex relationships

Grigory Kanovich
1 d ago

Jewish Lithuanian author Grigory Kanovich passes away aged 93

Dennis Hastert
1 d ago

US politician who confessed to child molestation remains honouree of Lithuania

Amber Heart, a children's book by Neringa Dangvydė
2023.01.23 18:06

Lithuania loses ECHR case over children’s book about same-sex relationships

Lithuanian region (associative image)
2023.01.24 08:00

Lithuanian regions face fastest depopulation in EU

Arvydas Anušauskas
2023.01.24 09:59

Lithuania’s MoD on military support to Kyiv: We don’t have tanks but we have opinions

Police (associative image)
2023.01.24 13:10

False reports claim bombs in Vilnius schools

Tuberculosis (associative image)
2023.01.24 15:53

Lithuanian school reports TB outbreak, 3 students hospitalised

January 1863 Uprising exhibition in Warsaw
2023.01.24 13:51

January Uprising artefacts from Vilnius go on display in Warsaw

European Union
2023.01.24 09:13

Europe’s Single Market turning thirty and still going strong – opinion

Non-essential retailers have been ordered to close during the lockdown
2023.01.24 16:27

Lithuania’s Covid restrictions on businesses were constitutional – top court