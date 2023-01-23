Russian ‘cyber attack’ targets Ukrainians in Lithuania – intelligence

“Russian entities” have been sending out scam emails with malware to Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania, the country’s intelligence agency has warned.

The Migration Department warned last week that online scammers pretending to be employees of the Migration Department were trying to collect information about Ukrainian refugees.

They were sending out emails claiming that the Migration Department was conducting a search for Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania related to military service.

The emails also included a fictitious questionnaire asking to provide personal data and be send to the consular unit of the Ukrainian Embassy in Lithuania.

The State Security Department (VSD), Lithuania’s intelligence agency, later said that the emails were part of a Russian-linked information cyber attack against Lithuania.

It has carried out its initial analysis of the emails and said that their attachments contained malware. The goal is to collect information about Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.

“Based on the data the VSD has, this cyber attack is being carried out by Russian entities,” the department said last Friday.

The intelligence agency warned recipients not to open the attachments and not to click on any links.