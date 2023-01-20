Lithuanian appeal court upholds decision to drop cases against Real IRA suspects

The Lithuanian Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a lower court's decision to drop criminal cases against two Irish nationals, both accused of supporting terrorist activities, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Vilnius Regional Court last September decided to close the criminal proceedings brought against Liam Campbell, one of the Irishmen, on charges of attempting to provide support to the Real IRA terrorist group.

The same court also dropped the case against Brendan McGuigan, the other Irishman.

Campbell was present in court during the trial. McGuigan's case was heard in his absence – he was represented by a Lithuanian lawyer.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the prosecutor's appeals against the Vilnius court's rulings.

The prosecutor agreed that the statute of limitations began to run from January 22, 2008, but he challenged the regional court's conclusion that the statute of limitations for the passing of a judgement of conviction was 10 years and that it expired on January 22, 2018.

According to the prosecutor, the statute of limitations applicable to the cases is 15 years and it will expire on January 22, 2023.

However, the Court of Appeal upheld the regional court's ruling that the applicable statute of limitations was ten years and had elapsed before the criminal cases were sent to court.

The Court of Appeal's rulings took effect on the day they were issued, but they can still be appealed to the Lithuanian Supreme Court within three months.

The offences the Irishmen were charged with dated 2006 to 2008.

It was announced in 2008 that Michael Campbell, a member of a radical Irish Republican organization, had been arrested in Vilnius in a joint operation by Lithuanian and Irish police and international security organizations. He was later convicted.

Michael Campbell's brother Liam went on trial in Vilnius last year, some 15 years after the alleged crime as Ireland had previously refused to hand him over to Lithuania because of poor prison conditions.

According to Lithuanian and foreign law enforcement officials, a group of Irish citizens, including the Campbell brothers, allegedly made arrangements to acquire firearms and explosives in Lithuania between November 2006 and January 2007.

At least three firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, explosives and guns could have been illegally purchased in Lithuania, according to the case file.

The acquired weapons were to be smuggled to Ireland and the terrorist group's members were to be trained in Lithuania to use them.



According to the case file, the Irish asked undercover agents posing as arms dealers to explain and demonstrate how TNT and a plastic explosive work and to tell them what quantity of the explosives would be sufficient to blow up a police or government armoured car.