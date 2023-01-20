Eurolyga: Kauno „Žalgiris“ – Belgrado „Crvena Zvezda“

News

2023.01.20 15:34

US backs "future membership" in NATO, official says in Vilnius

BNS 2023.01.20 15:34
NATO and Ukraine flags / AP

The United States is now focused on practical support for Ukraine attacked by Russia, but supports Kyiv's "future membership" in the alliance, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith says.

"We want to ensure that Ukrainian troops can prevail on the battlefield, and that's the most important thing that we can be doing for Ukraine right now," the diplomat said in an interview with BNS in Vilnius on Friday.

The decision on Ukraine's NATO membership can only be taken by the allies and by Kyiv itself, she said, adding the Kremlin has "no veto whatsoever over this decision"

"And so we will continue to support their partnership with NATO and their future membership," Smith said.

The ambassador also said the next few months of the ongoing war would be decisive and that support for Ukraine was crucial. She hopes that Western countries will focus on the transfer of heavier military equipment to Ukraine after the Ramstein-format meeting on Friday.

Some countries are expected to announce plans at this meeting to hand over German Leopard tanks and other armoured military equipment to Kyiv. Poland earlier announced plans to send tanks to Ukraine.

Berlin has also come under increased pressure recently to transfer Leopard tanks to Kyiv, but is yet to make such a decision.

Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukraine
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Defence# Politics
