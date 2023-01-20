LRT English Newsletter: NATO zoo

LRT English Newsletter – January 20, 2023.

Ukrainian officials have previously referred to the NATO “zoo” springing up on its soil after receiving clusters of Western military equipment bearing names of different animals, like Cheetahs, Mastiffs, Pumas, and so on.

One animal they would really like to have, however, remains elusive – the Leopard 2 main battle tank, produced by Germany, with over 2,000 units spread across Europe. Poland has already pledged to send its Leopards to Ukraine, with several other countries following suit. But first, Berlin needs to give the green light to re-export its tech.

So far, it’s been a “nein, but maybe” from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Hoping to sway Berlin, London has built up a “Leopard coalition”, which includes the Baltic states and Poland. Berlin, however, says that as long as Washington doesn’t send its tanks, neither will Germany. There are also concerns about NATO’s own defence plans, as well as the time it would take to train Ukraine’s troops to use the tanks, according to Lithuania’s top general.

In any case, the Lithuanian president says there has already been “a turning point” in Germany over Ukraine aid thinking. The critical meeting in Ramstein is due later today.



PLEASE STOP, FACEBOOK



(We covered the story a few newsletters ago, feel free to catch up here.) In brief, activists and public figures in Lithuania have complained of being blocked on Facebook, allegedly, for their pro-Ukraine posts. Most of it comes down to using some keywords and terms that Meta finds upsetting, like Muscovite, Vatnik, etc. Now, the issue has reached the political level after Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met Facebook reps on Wednesday. He called on them to stop suspending pro-Ukraine accounts; they said they would “find solutions”.



TAIWAN STEPS UP



Amid disgruntled discussions in Lithuania about Taiwan’s seemingly flagging investment, it seems the most lucrative step has been finally taken – Taipei has agreed to share semiconductor chip tech with a Lithuanian firm. Under the 14-million-euro deal, Lithuania’s Teltonika will use the technology developed by Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute.

According to Arvydas Paukštis, founder and president of Teltonika IoT Group, this will be the largest cooperation project between the Taiwanese institute and a foreign country. He also claimed it was the first time Taiwan was sharing its semiconductor chip tech, dubbed the new oil, with outsiders.

More investment projects have also been announced.

Meanwhile, in a rare note of public optimism, a Vilnius business rep says China’s stance towards Lithuanian companies has been softening. Some exports, as well as imports, have resumed. However, the bulk of the formerly 350-million-euro trade has not yet restarted.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– The war in Ukraine set the tone for Lithuania’s January 13 commemorations last Friday.

– An exploded gas pipeline in Lithuania’s northern district of Pasvalys was repaired on Sunday night.

– The Lithuanian government has renounced the agreement signed with Belarus 16 years ago on the principles of cross-border cooperation.

– The food smuggling business is thriving between Poland and the Kaliningrad Oblast as Russian citizens grow increasingly frustrated over the lack of access to Western products

– Veronika (Vėra) Šleivytė was an exceptional artist and an early figure in Lithuania’s queer history. Here’s her story.

– Germany’s ambassador clears the fog surrounding the German brigade’s deployment to Lithuania.

– Due to infrastructure works, the popular Vilnius-Klaipėda link will see reduced service between February and May. The Kaunas-Šiauliai connection will also be affected.

– Strato, a Vilnius-based start-up developing construction technologies, is slowly approaching its goal of designing and building the first house in Lithuania using a 3D printer.

– Lithuania is starting to issue digital temporary residence permits for Ukrainian refugees

– Refugees from Ukraine pushed the number of residents in Lithuania up by 54,000 last year.

– On Sunday, Klaipėda commemorated the centenary of the region’s incorporation into Lithuania.

– And should you be worried about insects in your bread?



Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė





