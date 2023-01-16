Pharmacies in Lithuania appeal multi-million antitrust fines

On Friday, the Lithuanian Association of Pharmacies (LAP) and eigfht of its members appealed against millions of euros in fines slapped on them by the Competition Council in December last year.

One lawsuit was filed by Limedika and Gintarinė Vaistinė, and the second by Euroapotheca-controlled Eurovaistinė, EVD, EVRC and Siromed Pharma. The LAP said it had filed a separate appeal. Benu and Tamro also confirmed to BNS that they had challenged the fines.

On December 9, 2022, the Competition Council slapped fines totalling around 72.6 million euros on the LAP and eight pharmaceutical wholesale, retail and consultancy companies for their alleged illegal agreement on markups for reimbursable medicines.

The fines include 27.5 million euros on Eurovaistinė, 2.7 million euros on EVD, 1.27 million euros on EVRC, and 11,200 euros on Siromed Pharma. The four companies are part Euroapotheca, the owner of pharmacy chains and wholesale pharmaceutical operations in the Baltics and Sweden, and the e-commerce company Azeta.

Limedika and Gintarinė Vaistinė, a company controlled by Limedika, were fined 7.4 million and 16.7 million euros, and Tamro and Benu, a company controlled by Tamro, were fined 9.2 million and 7.7 million euros, respectively. The LAP was fined 7,400 euros.

Under the Competition Law, the companies must pay the fines within three months, by March 9, despite the appeals.

According to Audris Kutrevičius, spokesman for Vilnius Regional Administrative Court, the companies are asking the court to annul the competition authority's decision of December 9, 2022, or at least reduce the fines.

"If the court does not agree that the Competition Council's decision is manifestly unlawful, they ask for the matter to be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union for a preliminary ruling," he told BNS.