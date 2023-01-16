Exploded pipeline near Pasvalys in northern Lithuania

News

33 min. ago

Operator repairs exploded gas pipeline in northern Lithuania

Pharmacy

News

1 h ago

Pharmacies in Lithuania appeal multi-million antitrust fines

Gitanas Nausėda at the World Economic Forum in Davos

News

1 h ago

Lithuanian president off to Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Vėra Šleivytė with sister Marijona and mother Barbora. 1930

News

23 h ago

Vėra Šleivytė, the pioneer of Lithuanian queer photography

A cricket

News

1 d ago

Is there an insect in my bread? EU’s new cricket flour rules spark concerns in Lithuania

Kyiv, Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Museum collects over 50,000 Ukrainian stories about life during war

A 3D-printed house in the Netherlands (associative image)

News

2 d ago

Lithuanian startup looks to build first 3D-printed home in the country

A gas pipeline exploded near Pasvalys in northern Lithuania

News

2 d ago

Gas pipeline explosion rocks northern Lithuania, 250 people told to evacuate

Flowers for Lithuanian and Ukrainian independence dot Vilnius park – in photos

News

2 d ago

Flowers for Lithuanian and Ukrainian independence dot Vilnius park – in photos

Dalia Grybauskaitė

News

2 d ago

Lithuania’s former president slams ‘immature’ debate on German brigade

Volodymyr Zelensky's video address to the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

2 d ago

Zelensky accepts Lithuania’s 2022 Freedom Prize

January 13 commemoration in Vilnius in 2023.

News

3 d ago

Russia’s war in Ukraine sets the tone for Lithuania’s January 13 commemoration

Matthias Sonn

News

3 d ago

German brigade will train in Lithuania, but not be deployed for now – interview with German ambassador

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre

News

3 d ago

Lithuania’s national opera and ballet theatre removes Russian composers from repertoire

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

3 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Migrant pushbacks, migrant death

January, film by Viesturs Kairišs

News

3 d ago

‘We have never been so united again.’ Latvian filmmaker revives January 1991 events in Vilnius and Riga

News

2023.01.16 10:01

Pharmacies in Lithuania appeal multi-million antitrust fines

updated
B
BNS 2023.01.16 10:01
Pharmacy
Pharmacy / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Friday, the Lithuanian Association of Pharmacies (LAP) and eigfht of its members appealed against millions of euros in fines slapped on them by the Competition Council in December last year. 

One lawsuit was filed by Limedika and Gintarinė Vaistinė, and the second by Euroapotheca-controlled Eurovaistinė, EVD, EVRC and Siromed Pharma. The LAP said it had filed a separate appeal. Benu and Tamro also confirmed to BNS that they had challenged the fines.

On December 9, 2022, the Competition Council slapped fines totalling around 72.6 million euros on the LAP and eight pharmaceutical wholesale, retail and consultancy companies for their alleged illegal agreement on markups for reimbursable medicines.

The fines include 27.5 million euros on Eurovaistinė, 2.7 million euros on EVD, 1.27 million euros on EVRC, and 11,200 euros on Siromed Pharma. The four companies are part Euroapotheca, the owner of pharmacy chains and wholesale pharmaceutical operations in the Baltics and Sweden, and the e-commerce company Azeta.

Read more: Lithuanian pharmacies fined for fixing higher markups on medicines

Pharmacy
Pharmacy / E. Blaževič/LRT

Limedika and Gintarinė Vaistinė, a company controlled by Limedika, were fined 7.4 million and 16.7 million euros, and Tamro and Benu, a company controlled by Tamro, were fined 9.2 million and 7.7 million euros, respectively. The LAP was fined 7,400 euros.

Under the Competition Law, the companies must pay the fines within three months, by March 9, despite the appeals.

According to Audris Kutrevičius, spokesman for Vilnius Regional Administrative Court, the companies are asking the court to annul the competition authority's decision of December 9, 2022, or at least reduce the fines.

"If the court does not agree that the Competition Council's decision is manifestly unlawful, they ask for the matter to be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union for a preliminary ruling," he told BNS.

Pharmacy
Pharmacy
# Economy
Exploded pipeline near Pasvalys in northern Lithuania
33 min. ago

Operator repairs exploded gas pipeline in northern Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 h ago

Lithuanian president off to Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Vėra Šleivytė with sister Marijona and mother Barbora. 1930
5
23 h ago

Vėra Šleivytė, the pioneer of Lithuanian queer photography

5
A cricket
1 d ago

Is there an insect in my bread? EU’s new cricket flour rules spark concerns in Lithuania

Kyiv, Ukraine
1 d ago

Museum collects over 50,000 Ukrainian stories about life during war

A 3D-printed house in the Netherlands (associative image)
6
2 d ago

Lithuanian startup looks to build first 3D-printed home in the country

6
A gas pipeline exploded near Pasvalys in northern Lithuania
2 d ago

Gas pipeline explosion rocks northern Lithuania, 250 people told to evacuate

Flowers for Lithuanian and Ukrainian independence dot Vilnius park – in photos
14
2 d ago

Flowers for Lithuanian and Ukrainian independence dot Vilnius park – in photos

14
Dalia Grybauskaitė
2 d ago

Lithuania’s former president slams ‘immature’ debate on German brigade

Volodymyr Zelensky's video address to the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
2 d ago

Zelensky accepts Lithuania’s 2022 Freedom Prize

Vėra Šleivytė with sister Marijona and mother Barbora. 1930
5
2023.01.15 12:00

Vėra Šleivytė, the pioneer of Lithuanian queer photography

5
Exploded pipeline near Pasvalys in northern Lithuania
2023.01.16 11:21

Operator repairs exploded gas pipeline in northern Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2023.01.16 09:56

Lithuanian president off to Davos to attend World Economic Forum