Lithuanian president off to Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is on Monday leaving for the Swiss ski resort of Davos to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Nausėda said on the eve of the trip that he hoped to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg during the event in Switzerland to discuss accelerating the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine.

“I am going to Davos tomorrow, and I hope to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg,” he told reporters in Klaipėda on Sunday.

According to its website, the World Economic Forum is an international organisation for

public-private cooperation which “engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas”.