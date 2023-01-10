Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, nuclear disaster

News

40 min. ago

Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, crises

Dozhd

News

1 h ago

Russia’s TV Rain receives Dutch licence after ban in Latvia

Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania

News

2 h ago

Taiwan defends paying for Lithuanian MPs’ visit

Reporters (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

Lithuanians (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.

News

18 h ago

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Taiwan

News

20 h ago

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)

News

21 h ago

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

January 13 case in Vilnius

News

22 h ago

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius

News

23 h ago

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

The Lithuanian Culture Council

News

1 d ago

Over 100 Ukrainian artists received grants in Lithuania

NATO and Ukraine flags

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president plans pre-summit tour to convince NATO to accept Ukraine

Vilnius business centres

News

1 d ago

‘This is obscene’ – Lithuanian regulators urge banks to close rate gap between loans and deposits

Aurimas Valujavičius

News

2 d ago

Lithuanian traveller who rows solo across the Atlantic

Beauty salon (associative image)

News

2 d ago

‘They think I’m stealing their clients’: competition in Lithuania’s beauty industry pits Ukrainians against locals

Migrants

News

3 d ago

‘Fortress Europe’ vs solidarity: EU’s broken asylum system torn between two camps

News

2023.01.10 09:50

Taiwan defends paying for Lithuanian MPs’ visit

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.01.10 09:50
Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania
Flags of Taiwan and Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it was common practice for host countries to pay for the expenses of visiting foreign lawmakers it invites, amid questions raised in Lithuania over whether the practice constitutes a conflict of interest, CNA reports.

“It is a regular practice that a host country pays for related expenses for a visiting foreign parliamentarian delegation. It [covering expanses] is common and widely practiced internationally,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said on Tuesday.

Read more: Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

A delegation of Lithuanian parliamentarians is visiting Taiwan between January 9-14. Earlier, opposition MPs expressed misgivings about the Taiwanese government paying for the visit, saying it might give rise to a conflict of interest.

Ou said Taiwan sincerely welcomed the ongoing visit of a nine-person delegation from the Lithuanian parliament’s Committee on National Security and Defence and believed that it will enhance bilateral understanding and exchanges.

According to the foreign ministry, the Lithuanian delegation’s visit includes meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen, National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, which handles matters related to China, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence.

A high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Berlin is visiting Taiwan at the same time. China on Monday slammed the visit, invoking Germany’s “painful” history, in an apparent reference to the country’s wartime record.

# News# Baltics and the World# Baltics and China
Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, nuclear disaster
41 min. ago

Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, crises

Dozhd
1 h ago

Russia’s TV Rain receives Dutch licence after ban in Latvia

Reporters (associative image)
2 h ago

Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

updated
Lithuanians (associative image)
4 h ago

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.
18 h ago

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Taiwan
20 h ago

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
21 h ago

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

January 13 case in Vilnius
22 h ago

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius
9
23 h ago

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

9
The Lithuanian Culture Council
1 d ago

Over 100 Ukrainian artists received grants in Lithuania

Taiwan
2023.01.09 16:01

Despite earlier misgivings, Lithuanian parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

January 13 case in Vilnius
2023.01.09 13:22

After speaking to Kremlin media, Lithuanian lawyer deemed threat to national security

Lithuanians (associative image)
2023.01.10 08:00

Immigration or fertility: Lithuania pressed to address its demographic problems

Around 6,000 people joined the traditional Road of Life and Death run in Vilnius
9
2023.01.09 12:20

Thousands join traditional January 13 run in Vilnius to commemorate Soviet crackdown victims

9
Riot outside the parliament on August !0, 2021.
2023.01.09 17:36

One person accused of organising August 2021 riot at Lithuanian parliament

Lithuania's Special Investigation Service (STT)
2023.01.09 14:22

Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog received over 4,700 tip-offs in 2022

Reporters (associative image)
2023.01.10 09:33

Radio Free Europe opens office in Vilnius

updated
Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, nuclear disaster
2023.01.10 11:31

Lithuania launches campaign to prep society for war, crises

Dozhd
2023.01.10 10:43

Russia’s TV Rain receives Dutch licence after ban in Latvia