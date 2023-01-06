LRT English Newsletter: Food is getting pricey

LRT English Newsletter – January 6, 2023.

Lithuania is under heavy inflation and the biggest effect, arguably, is the skyrocketing price of food. The country’s central bank will now look into the prices, which have risen by over a third, to determine if they are justified by the rise in costs, including in the energy sector. However, the bank will not look into alleged cartel agreements in the market. The parliamentary opposition, however, says such illegal business practices are exactly what’s to blame, reflecting the sentiment held by some of the public.



But despite all the crises, Lithuanians have held few protests or strikes. Why?

In related economic news:

– Lithuania’s government will allocate up to 556.8 million euros for electricity and gas compensations.

– Only slightly more than half of the Lithuanian companies exporting to Russia have severed business ties with Moscow.

– What’s next in Lithuania’s housing market? Some economists are predicting a cooldown. For now, at least.

– Fewer Lithuanians are considering emigration. Those who do are looking toward Germany.



QUE VADIS, RUSSIA?



Time for a new survey. Without many surprises, Lithuanians hold an abysmal opinion of Russia – but this is where it gets interesting. Lithuania’s Russian ethnic minority have shown a growing disdain for Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as some 83 percent of respondents in this group now say they hold a negative view of Russia.

(But despite the negative sentiment against Moscow, a Russian journalist said she experienced no hate in her new-found Vilnius exile.)

According to Gintautas Mažeikis, a prominent political philosopher, there are also changes among Russian speakers in Latvia – the support for Russia is sharply decreasing, a trend which is taking place across the three Baltic states. He names the limited effect of Russian propaganda as one of the main reasons behind the change in attitudes.

However, just 55 percent of Lithuania’s Poles said they held a negative view of Russia. According to the survey, they are the demographic group least likely to condemn Moscow.

You can read the shortened version of the survey here, while the full text (in Lithuanian) is here.



2022 CATCH-UP:



With the first week of 2023, here are a few articles that wrapped up the hell of a previous year:

– From scenes of daily life to mass rallies – the year 2022 in pictures.

– Here are some of the key milestones from the past 12 months.

Oh, and it was the warmest January 1 on record.



EDITOR’S PICKS:

– The European Capital of Culture 2022 title held by Lithuania’s Kaunas gave a significant boost to the city’s cultural life. The ambition is now to keep it going.

– Medical abortion becomes legal.

– Ukraine is suffering. Take a walk through the dark streets of Kyiv.

– Lithuania’s president says no to cannabis decriminalisation.

– The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is examining complaints against Lithuania from Cuban, Syrian, and Iraqi citizens claiming that the country violated their right to asylum and restricted their freedom of movement.

– Russian culture in the spotlight: invasion triggers soul searching among Russia scholars in the West and calls to take a “pause” on Russian culture in Lithuania.

– The Vilnius City Municipality’s decision to erect a monument to Antanas Smetona has renewed the public debate on the first Lithuanian president’s legacy in the country’s history. Was he a “führer” or a “state father”?







Benas Gerdžiūnas

Ieva Žvinakytė